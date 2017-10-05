NFL expands 'Crucial Catch' campaign: Jaguars to support multiple cancer initiatives Oct. 15

Oct 25, 2015; Foxborough, MA, USA; A pink ribbon is painted on the field in partnership with the American Cancer Society, as part of "A Crucial Catch," which is focused on the importance of regular breast cancer screenings before the game between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Greg M. Cooper, Greg M. Cooper)

The NFL's "Crucial Catch" campaign is no longer just about breast cancer. The league and the American Cancer Society have expanded their efforts this season to support all cancer awareness initiatives.

Instead of simply donning pink in October, NFL teams and players will wear different colors to represent multiple cancer awareness initiatives.

Since 2009, more than $18 million has been raised for ACS through the "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" partnership with the NFL.

Starting Sunday, October 8, the following will be implemented during NFL games:

• Game balls with the Crucial Catch logo used for every down

• Multi-colored equipment for players including helmet decals, captains' patches, and quarterback towels

• Multi-colored ribbon pins for coaches and teams

• Caps and pins for game officials

• On-field multi-colored ribbon stencils and Crucial Catch wall banners

• Multi-colored goal post wraps in end zones

The campaign will conclude in Week 7.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

Ticketmaster, the Official Ticket Exchange of the NFL and NFL clubs, will contribute five dollars for every NFL ticket sold on Ticketmaster and the NFL Ticket Exchange in Weeks 5, 6 and 7 to the American Cancer Society, up to $35,000.

On Tuesday, October 10, the Jaguars will host a private event for more than 200 cancer survivors, who battled breast, childhood and prostate cancers. The event will take place at Velocity Air Sports.

The Jaguars' Crucial Catch game will be on October 15 against the Los Angeles Rams at EverBank Field.

The team will honor the survivors of multiple types of cancer prior to the matchup. More than 100 cancer survivors will hold the American Flag during the National Anthem.

The Jaguars will host more than 200 guests from the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund for a special pregame experience on the sidelines during team warmups.

Fans may donate directly to ACS by clicking here.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

Listen to "Teal & Black Blitz with Mike Kaye and Mike DiRocco (Podcast) 10-2" on Spreaker.

© 2017 WTLV-TV