News and Notes: Jaguars pegged four prospects with fourth overall pick, like Fournette's physicality

The Jaguars gave themselves four options with the fourth overall pick.

They ended up with LSU running back Leonard Fournette. Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin said two of their other options were picked in the first three selections.

Fournette's LSU teammate Jamal Adams was the fourth option and he was selected with the sixth overall pick by the New York Jets.

Jacksonville likely wanted Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, who went first overall to the Cleveland Browns. They also seemingly wanted Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas, who was selected third overall by the San Francisco 49ers.

With that guess work, Fournette was the sole offensive player on their board for the pick. He turned out to be their guy after the Jacksonville offense failed to move the ball last season.

"The idea that you are going to run because of what you have invested, and your offensive line knows it," Coughlin said.

"Your offensive line would much rather run the ball than pass protect all day long. When you make this kind of investment you know that you are going to see nine on sevens, you are going to see 11-on-11 play-action pass. You are going to see those kinds of drills because that is the nature of how we feel will help in a lot of different ways, one of which will be to toughen up your defense, toughen up your offense.”

Jaguars value Fournette's toughness

The Jaguars had a bruising running back on the roster in veteran Chris Ivory. It turns out - for the Jaguars - two was better than one.

“He is powerful, obviously," Coughlin said.

"You like him at 228-230 pounds, right in that area. He is fast. At his pro day he did catch the ball and give the idea that he certainly could do that. I really don’t have any question if he can play on all three downs. We can obviously conjecture about a lot of things, but in the (shot)gun, how is he going to be in the gun? We have seen a lot of good backs run some very strong running combinations from the backfield in the shotgun too. Whatever, I think he will learn and be able to do whatever we ask him to do."

The Jaguars love Fournette's physical style of running. He can bulldoze safeties in space. He can match the toughness of NFL linebackers.

“I think that’s what we like about him," General Manager Dave Caldwell said.

"He’s a big, physical player. We play against two of them (big RBs) in Tennessee, and they do a very good job there. I think this division is going to be a division where it’s going to be physical, and we have to match the intensity of the teams in this division with that.”

- The Jaguars discussed selecting a quarterback in the first round during their planning for the draft, according to Coughlin.

“It certainly was well discussed throughout the course of our preparations," Coughlin said. "For us, we had other thoughts.”

- Coughlin was asked about how drafting Fournette compared to the selection of Fred Taylor.

“The attraction to the two runners was different, to be honest with you," Coughlin said. "The one thing they both did was put it in the end zone.”

- The Jaguars offensive line is still a work in progress. Head Coach Doug Marrone believes Fournette will have a major impact on the unit.

“I’ll tell you one thing, it puts more of a spotlight on the offensive line," Marrone said.

"I think that’s one thing you have to look at when you bring in a back like Leonard, so it’s going to put more of a spotlight on him. I’ve seen a couple different ways in the league, I’ve seen it where, obviously at times in New York, we had a very good line and Curtis Martin was a running back and it was a really good balance and I think that’s what you need between the back and the line. I’ve seen it where the back was able to do things that protected the line maybe a little bit more, that they really collectively dropped well. But I’ve also seen in this league where the line can obviously do some things for the backs. We’re looking for a balance to have a good offensive line and have the back be able to get into the secondary and be able to get in the score and be a playmaker.”

