New Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette is ready to get to work and take his game to the next level

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Leonard Fournette of LSU poses with Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell after being picked #4 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images) (Photo: Jeff Zelevansky, 2017 Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Most fans weren't taken off guard when the Jaguars selected LSU running back Leonard Fournette with the fourth overall pick.

However, the newest member of the Jacksonville squad wasn't so sure he was going to be taken by the Big Cats.

"It was very surprising," Fournette said.

The New Orleans native was the first running back off the board. The Jaguars clearly felt he was a special offensive player.

"You have to go back and look at 2015 and as a sophomore in the SEC to rush for 1,930 yards, and the way he runs and that type of thing," Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin said.

"We need playmakers. We need people to put the ball in the end zone. We need to do something, as it has been said, about balance."

Fournette visited Jacksonville prior to the draft. He was impressed by the front office and the coaching staff.

"I love the offense, I love the way they run the ball," Fournette said. "I love the way they try to get the best guy the ball. I love their team. With them, it's team first. I know Coach Coughlin don't play no games. I've learned that from Odell [Beckham]. Odell told me that when he was [in New York], so it's a wonderful experience."

Fournette knows the expectations will be high for him. He is open to doing whatever it takes to turn the team around.

"Most definitely, I'm willing to do whatever helps the team out," Fournette said. "My running style, my game will transfer over to the NFL."

The Jaguars wanted a player with the ability to make the most of their red zone opportunities. Fournette can also help them control the clock

"How many games were lost a year ago at the end of the game, maybe with one possession to go? Hang on to the ball, don’t give it back," Coughlin said.

"The thing about this guy is in those kind of situations there may be an opportunity to break one, two arm tackles. Difficult in the four-minute deal if everyone is sunk in the box to just take it and run. You are certainly going to have an opportunity to do that.”

The Jaguars ranked 24th in the league in rushing attempts, 16th in rushing yards per attempt and 22nd in rushing yards per game last season.

Fournette produced 3,830 rushing yards and 40 rushing touchdowns in three seasons with the Tigers.

The Jaguars hope Fournette opens up the running game the way he did at LSU.

"We’re looking for a balance to have a good offensive line and have the back be able to get into the secondary and be able to get in the score and be a playmaker,” Head Coach Doug Marrone said.

The knock on Fournette as a prospect was his lack of receiving experience. The rookie said his game will continue to develop in the NFL.

"Most definitely, just showing everybody my true talent, my full talent, just take it to the next level," Fournette said.

Fournette is eager to get to work. He is ready to move past the draft process.

"I'm very happy," Fournette said. "The long process of traveling to see all of these teams, it was tough on me. I'm glad I finally got my home, my new family. I'm ready to go play now."

Fournette is setting his hopes pretty high. He said his ideal rookie season would feature a trip to the Super Bowl.

