Doug Marrone. Photo Courtesy: Mike Kaye, First Coast News.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars are in desperate need of a turnaround.

After winning just 17 games in five years, Jaguars fans are struggling to "believe in victory." However, new head coach Doug Marrone is coming into his post with a new mindset.

He understands the fan base's frustrations. He knows their desire to win.

"I’ve been here two years and I’ve seen the pride in this city," Marrone said Thursday at his introductory press conference.

"I’ve seen the passion they have for this team. And I want you to know that I feel the pain and I know how difficult it’s been. But make no mistake about it, the people of Jacksonville deserve a winner. We will put the right people in place to get that done. That’s why I’m here. Thank you.”

Marrone has a history of turning bad teams into competitive groups.

He inherited an awful Syracuse program and went 25-25 (2-0 in bowl games) during his four-year tenure. He coached the Buffalo Bills to the team's best record since 2004, despite joining a franchise that hadn't had a winning season in a decade.

Marrone even helped the Jaguars win their first game at EverBank Field in over a year in his interim head coaching debut. He went 1-1 in his two games as interim head coach.

Owner Shad Khan said the success of those two games provided a preview for the future.

“I think [two games] are a factor," Khan said. "We looked like a different team. We played differently, and that was only working with the team for two weeks. I think that’s a factor, but it’s not the only factor.”

General manager Dave Caldwell said that Marrone fit the criteria the Jaguars were looking for in a head coach.

“Well I think the two things we wanted were experience and somebody that had a history of turning around a culture," Caldwell said. "What Doug did in Syracuse and what he did in Buffalo, inheriting cultures where teams had not been successful, and then turning those programs around to be very successful, those were two keys components for our search and what we were looking for in a head coach.”

Marrone will enter his first full year as Jaguars head coach with several new assistants on his staff. However, he will not discuss those jobs until they are filled.

“Right now putting the staff together is something that is going on right now with this process," Marrone said. "The three of us obviously are involved and are talking about it, so my goal is to go ahead and at the end of the day, when everything is put together, obviously we will let the titles go out, but as of right now we have not made any decisions on the positions.”

Marrone said after the press conference that he would lean on new Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin when filling the staff.

“At the end of the day we’re going to work together," Marrone said.

"It would be – I don’t’ know what the right word – it’d be stupid, I guess, by me, not to talk to coach about coaches. Coaches that he knows, coaches that I know, that we’ve worked with, we know, we’ve been around. So we’re in the process of working on that together, which I’m excited about. We have great insight. He’ll mention a name and I’ll have someone and we’ll be able to discuss that. So for me it’s a great resource whereas normally you’re kind of out there trying to do this all on your own. We’re in there doing it together and we’re making sure that Dave’s a part of the process, too.”

When asked about the importance of bringing in his own guys, Marrone remained tight-lipped.

“Again, those are things that we’re discussing," Marrone said. "Each process, everyone is a little bit different and, obviously right now, we’re at a time where we’re going through that, together.”

Between Marrone and Coughlin, the Jaguars are likely to recruit a seasoned staff for the upcoming season. The added experience could play a key role in turning the franchise around.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

(© 2017 WTLV)