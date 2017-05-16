New Jaguars draft picks want to help 'change the culture' of losing in Jacksonville

Jaguars rookie offensive tackle Cam Robinson speaks to the media during rookie minicamp. Photo Courtesy: Mike Kaye, WTLV

The Jaguars' top two draft picks aren't used to losing.

Running back Leonard Fournette (LSU) and offensive tackle Cam Robinson (Alabama) lost a combined 16 games during their three-year college careers.

The Jaguars have won just 17 games in the last five seasons.

Clearly, the change of scenery will be an adjustment.

That's why the new draft duo wants to turn things around.

“I know that’s something me and Leonard talked about as soon as – I know I talked to him right after the draft," Robinson said on Saturday during rookie minicamp.

"Both of us come from programs where losing is not really part of our culture. It’s not really part of what we do. It’s something we both talked about: trying to help change the culture around here. You want to have a winning feel because that’s all we’re used to and all we’ve ever known. I think a big part of it is just it being with what we’re doing now. Coming out and having good practices, having good effort at practice, good tempo at practices. You just want the whole morale of the team to change.”

While they are both rookies in a room full of young veterans, they can still lead by example. The pair wants to work hard and see the same from their new colleagues.

"Like I mentioned, just coming in and doing your job," Robinson said.

"Just trying to lead by example kind of thing. If it comes to a point where you need to be vocal, you could add that. It’s just definitely coming in, show what you can do through your work ethic and just proving yourself to your coaches and teammates as fast as possible.”

Fournette is already going the extra mile. He will stay in Jacksonville between offseason activities to get a better grasp of the playbook.

“Yeah, after camp I’m staying here," Fournette said.

"Me and [fellow draft pick Dede Westbrook] are going to stay here, get more into the playbook, get more understanding because we’re not done. In order to be the best, you have to sacrifice a lot of things. So, I’m going to have my kids come up here with me. Every day just working out, doing whatever I got to do just to get better, to get this team better and get myself better.”

Fournette said the Jaguars believe in him and his rookie teammates. They were brought in to improve the struggling franchise.

"They picked us players for a reason," Fournette said.

"They believe in us and of course we have to believe in ourselves that we can turn anything around so that’s what they drafted me, Cam [Robinson], Dede [Westbrook]. They drafted us for a reason because they see some potential in us. So our job is to go out every day, get better. As a team, we have to come in as one each and every day.”

