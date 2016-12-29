Hackett believes familiarity at the quarterback position is a key to the Jaguars' success

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 24: Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Blake Bortles (5) looks for a receiver during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 24, 2016, at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Too much change can damage a quarterback's development.

Jaguars offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has seen what a carousel of new coaches and coordinators can do can to a talented quarterback.

That's why he understands the dilemmas in development that have plagued Blake Bortles. The young quarterback is on his third offensive coordinator in three seasons. His second quarterbacks coach in that same timeframe is now focused on the overall picture instead of just his unit.

“For me, every quarterback it’s about familiarity with the system," Hackett said. I think that’s always going to be a key thing. Anytime you change it’s like learning a new language. I’ve said that before and that’s where it comes from. Anytime you have a guy where you see that he has gotten familiar with stuff and he understands what he’s looking for, he understands what he’s doing and you can teach and coach off of that and focus on fundamentals."

Hackett believes Bortles has been the victim of circumstances outside of his control. Bortles is still on his rookie contract and is still learning the ropes, something Hackett emphasized on Thursday.

“The biggest thing with Blake, and I think anytime you’re with a young quarterback—and we still all have to remember he’s a very young quarterback—once it clicks in your head and once you understand exactly what you’re trying to accomplish it slows way, way down," Hackett said. "I still remember two years ago when I got here and you’re like, ‘Oh gosh this is going to be a doozy.’ Just from the lack of knowledge and understanding what you’re trying to accomplish with every play. I think that was just one of those things that in that game he really saw and understood what we were trying to accomplish."

Bortles had his best game of the season in Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans. He completed 68.4% of his passes for 325 yards and a passing touchdown. He avoided turning over the ball and caught a touchdown reception off a throw from wide receiver Marqise Lee.

“That’s the beauty of football: there is always ups and downs," Hackett said. "You look at quarterbacks across the league, there are veteran quarterbacks that go up and down. Whenever you have the opportunity to prepare and get a great grasp of what you’re doing. I think he understood exactly what he wanted to do. We got a lot of extra time this past week to work a little bit more with the wide receivers. I think he just felt better and better and more confident and confident."

Bortles also rekindled his on-field connection with wide receiver Allen Robinson. The Jaguars top weapon made some plays early, much to the benefit of Bortles and the offense.

"You want to get A-Rob because him being a young player too you want to get him that comfort level of his position," Hackett said. "Marqise [Lee], like I said, has done a really nice job, so you kind of wanted to attack with Marqise and that’s one reason he has done well. Last week we just decided we’re going to put a little bit more or add a little bit more to A-Rob’s plate and move him around more. We have moved him around earlier, but like you said, it probably wasn’t a staple of what we were going to do. I think that was something where he did a great job adjusting to. I thought Blake did a great job understanding where he was going to be."

Hackett has been coordinating the offense for eight weeks. He has been doing his best to stay the course while also teaching his brand of football.

It's been a learning experience, but Hackett believes it will help him - and potentially the Jaguars - in the long run.

“You learn stuff every day," Hackett said. "This has definitely been a challenge. I had a different system when I was in Buffalo, so I think when you have to pick up the chips and call plays with a different system and a different foundation and different things it’s always a little bit difficult when you’re trying to put things together. That has been a big challenge and given me a lot of things to think about. When you have a system to tighten it up and what you can do to help. What things might have hurt? Just to be able to make things a lot more sound. How you would want to go about teaching everything? You learn stuff on how to be a great teacher every day."

