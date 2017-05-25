Myles Jack on his transition to middle linebacker: 'All the responsibility is put on your plate'

Jaguars middle linebacker Myles Jack addresses the media during organized team activities. (Photo Courtesy: Mike Kaye, WTLV)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A lot has changed for Myles Jack over the last year.

The second-year linebacker is taking part in organized team activities. Last year, he wasn't eligible to participate because of graduation rules that kept him away from EverBank Field until June.

As rookie, Jack was cross-trained at all three linebacker positions. This offseason, he is the starting middle linebacker.

"Yeah, that’s kind of cool, you know what I mean, to just study one spot and just know what I’m doing," Jack said on Thursday. "But also having the prior knowledge of last year from doing it, it kind of, again, brings the whole perspective in. Brings it all into perspective that I know what everybody else is doing.”

Jack is replacing veteran Paul Posluszny in the lineup. The former middle linebacker is moving to Jack's old spot on the strong side.

The two have discussed the switch. Jack said both are on board.

The duo has leaned on each other during the process. Jack has asked Posluszny questions and the veteran has asked the him for tips as well.

Jack told reporters that Posluszny buying into the change put him at ease.

“Most definitely, for me, because I’m like, ‘Ah man this is going to be weird,’" Jack said. "But he was straight up with me. He was like let’s do this, let’s win. If this is what it takes for the team to win this is what we’ve got to do.”

Jack is relishing in his extended time with the team compared to last season. At this point last year, all he could do was call his coaches and study his playbook. Now he can make adjustments on the field with his teammates.

“OTAs is very valuable," Jack said.

"I definitely wish I would have [done] this last year for sure, because it’s time getting to know the playbook, actually getting to run and getting to make your mistakes, getting to learn what you can and can’t do within the defense. To just be forced to jump into mandatory minicamp and the preseason’s right around the corner, that’s kind of a tough deal.”

The added attention has helped Jack to adjust to the responsibilities of playing middle linebacker. It's important for Jack to take charge of the defense and understand what he is communicating to his teammates.

“It’s really all the responsibility is put on your plate, as far as No. 1 getting the defense aligned, the defensive linemen aligned, making the calls, making the checks, talking to the DBs," Jack said.

"It’s a big responsibility but it’s been fun. I’ve definitely had to study a lot more when I go home. Take a nap and then get on the film and just get to studying, but it’s been fun.”

