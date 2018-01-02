Most of Jaguars' locker room headed toward uncharted territory during playoffs

Dec 31, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) in the huddle against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Brown, Jim Brown)

For most NFL players and coaches, the playoff schedule is viewed as a second season.

The single-elimination tournament crowns the Super Bowl champion and only 12 teams get invited to the gauntlet.

For the first time since the 2007 season, the Jaguars are among the invitees.

With the majority of the team developed from the inside, the Jaguars are limited when it comes to playoff experience. Only 11 current Jaguars players have made an appearance in the postseason.

Of that group, only six have played in at least three playoff games. The Jaguars need to win four games to clinch the franchise's first Super Bowl title.

The limited experience in the postseason could have an impact on the team's overall conditioning. The Jaguars have 42 players who have never played more than 16 games during a single campaign.

Veteran defensive tackle Marcell Dareus is among the players who will be exposed to the extra work.

"This is officially the longest season I've ever had in my life," Dareus said Monday.

"I don't even know what my body is going to do this week. I'm just going to prepare the best way I can and push my body a little bit further than it's ever been."

The playoffs aren't just about added preparation and punishment for the body. The games also provide a few mental hurdles to overcome.

Mistakes are typically magnified during postseason play because of the skill level of the teams involved.

Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson has played in eight playoff games, including two Super Bowls. The veteran believes the speed of the game changes in the postseason.

"It's faster," Jackson said.

"I think it's faster because every play is truly critical. That's truly the measure of the playoffs. It's a thing that in the regular season, it's one or two plays that determine the game. Here [in the playoffs] it's one play that can determine a game, so we've got to make sure we're doing what we have to do and be where we're supposed to be."

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone will lean on his veteran players with playoff experience this week as Jacksonville prepares to host the Buffalo Bills. The experienced group understands how to prepare for extended play.

“I think it’s good," Marrone said Monday.

"I think anytime you have experience of something, it’s good, so this way as you’re up there as a coach or you’re trying to make sure you have your team focused in the direction you want to go when you’re not around your team and the player sitting next to someone, ‘Hey, what is this like and that.’ You have that experience in your locker room. I think that’s important.”

Marrone will also count on the guidance of his playoff-experienced staff. Assistants like special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, offensive line coach Pat Flaherty and defensive backs coach Perry Fewell have all been on Super Bowl-winning staffs.

"Anytime someone is curious about what is this like, what should we be prepared for and you have people in your locker room, you have coaches that have been through it," Marrone said. "That’s something that is there to support and something that could help.”

While the Jaguars' roster lacks playoff experience, it will at least get to follow a familiar routine.

The Jaguars will play the Bills at 1:05 p.m. EST on Sunday, which will allow the team to prepare under its normal itinerary.

Marrone said the preparation schedule for the wild-card round will be the same as a regular-season week. The head coach wants his players to be comfortable heading into their first postseason as a group.

