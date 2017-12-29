Montay Crockett is the latest in a long line of Jaguars wide receiver replacements

STATESBORO, GA - SEPTEMBER 3: Wide receiver Montay Crockett #9 of the Georgia Southern Eagles gets a drink before the start of their game against the Savannah State Tigers on September 3, 2016 at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo: Todd Bennett, 2016 Getty Images)

The Jaguars have a revolving door at the wide receiver position.

The constant state of flux isn't due to ineffectiveness. Injuries have ravaged the wide receiver depth chart.

Jacksonville has stocked its roster with 11 different wide receivers during the regular season. The Jaguars seemingly have a new wide receiver injury every week, forcing the front office to scramble to find a suitable replacement.

Rookie wide receiver Montay Crockett is the latest to receive the call.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

The Georgia Southern alum spent two months on the team's practice squad. He will be asked to fill the void left by Jaelen Strong.

Crockett's predecessor on the depth chart suffered a torn ACL in his Jaguars debut against the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend. Strong's season-ending injury is just the latest example of the team's back luck at the position.

Crockett (6-0, 176 lbs.) is now the latest in a long line of replacements.

"I feel like I know the offense pretty well," Crockett said Wednesday. "I always study. Every time after practice, I take full advantage of my opportunity, so I feel like I'm very prepared."

Crockett understands the situation he is stepping into. He knows he received a promotion because a teammate suffered a major injury.

Despite the circumstances, he is excited to be part of the active roster.

"It feels great," Crockett said. "Due to what happened to Jaelen [Strong], I don't wish bad upon [anyone]. I wish him the best. He's a great player. I've learned from him as well and I just feel like sometimes you've just got to step up to plate and take full advantage of it."

The Jaguars have relied on a handful of young receivers this season. Injuries have torn apart the position's veteran depth, so first-year players like Keelan Cole, Jaydon Mickens and Dede Westbrook have been asked to step up.

Crockett, who spent the summer with the Green Bay Packers, has learned a lot from the trio.

The wide receiver room is a place where there is an open dialogue. Receivers are constantly discussing ideas and asking questions to prepare for the challenges that lie ahead.

Crockett's time in that room has helped him find comfort heading into his first week of action.

"All the wide receivers in our room, I feel like I learn from them," Crockett said.

"If I have questions about any plays or anything, they're willing to help me. I just feel like I need to go out there and do everything that's expected of me."

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV