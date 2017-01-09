WTLV
Mean Tweets: Jaguars fans react to news of Morrone hiring

Jacob Rodriguez, WTLV 5:43 PM. EST January 09, 2017

Some people (13 of well over 100 on our impromptu poll) were pleased with the Jacksonville Jaguars naming Doug Morrone as their permanent head coach.

He went 1-1 after the Jags finally fired the worst NFL coach of the modern era. He led the Jags as they blew a 17-point lead in their final game of the 2016-17 season. Tom Coughlin coming back to the organization was received more positively by fans - he was the team's first head coach.

Jags fans on Twitter had a few things to say about the news - maybe one or two of them positive - the rest, well, not so much:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


