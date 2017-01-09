Mean Tweets: Jaguars fans react to news of Marrone hiring

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 24: Interim head coach Doug Marrone of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Field on December 24, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Foldy, 2016 Getty Images)

Some people (13 of well over 100 on our impromptu poll) were pleased with the Jacksonville Jaguars naming Doug Marrone as their permanent head coach.

He went 1-1 after the Jags finally fired the worst NFL coach of the modern era. He led the Jags as they blew a 17-point lead in their final game of the 2016-17 season. Tom Coughlin coming back to the organization was received more positively by fans - he was the team's first head coach.

Jags fans on Twitter had a few things to say about the news - maybe one or two of them positive - the rest, well, not so much:

So the #Jaguars hired Doug Marrone as the full time head coach... pic.twitter.com/SRVgHkGE6I — Andrew Garvin (@Drew_Garvin) January 9, 2017

Coughlin and Marrone? What a terrible day for the Jaguars. — Steve Cono (@SteveCono) January 9, 2017

Remember when you thought you'd get a new Nintendo or PlayStation for your bday but instead got a Marrone? — MIKEonNIKON (@MIKEonNIKON) January 9, 2017

Not sure how this is possible but marrone has already punted from his opponents 40 three times — unverif-ied but good (@_DanFisher) January 9, 2017

Doug Marrone is the new coach of the Jaguars. It's never a good sign when the first picture that comes up on Google for your coach is pic.twitter.com/M8vDjP1LyX — Anthony Sandri (@SandstormSandri) January 9, 2017

Honestly, I'm more upset with the decision to hire Marrone than I was with the decision to give Gus Bradley a 4th year. — Bill McNeal (@imbillmcneal) January 9, 2017

Seriously, Doug Marrone‽ The last person the Jaguars needed to hire? The guy who blew a 17-0 lead as interim HC? pic.twitter.com/wvpTha08o9 — Jason Perry (@volcanopele) January 9, 2017

I said one of the worst things that could happen would be Marrone winning a game as Interim Coach. My premonition coming to fruition. — Justin Sipes (@J_Sipes) January 9, 2017

Jags really making a splash hiring Doug Marrone as HC 😂 — Jeff Fritzinger (@J_Fritzy) January 9, 2017

when they announce Marrone as head coach but then say Coughlin will be the VP of football. pic.twitter.com/IVOlU67M94 — tim mcgugan (@MadeByTim) January 9, 2017