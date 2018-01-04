Mayor Curry hosts free pep rally at Daily's Place to support the Jaguars

(Photo: White, Tyler)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to the playoffs and what better way to show spirit for our local team than with a massive pep rally!

Mayor Lenny Curry and the City of Jacksonville will be hosting a free pep rally for the community called the "Mayor's Bill Busting Bash" this Friday, just ahead of Sunday's home game at Everbank Field against the Buffalo Bills.

Sunday marks the first at-home playoff game for the Jaguars in nearly two decades.

"We are incredibly proud of our Jaguars and their tremendous success this season," Curry said in a press release. "This rally is a fun opportunity for fans to rally together to showcase our pride, love and support for our home team. Go Jags! Let's Bust the Bills!"

Curry will be joined by Jaguars owner Shad Khan, the Jaguars team and special guest appearances by Jaguars alumni from their 1999 playoff team who will be there signing autographs at 4:15 p.m.

There will also be:

Live music

Performances by The Roar and D-Line

Jaguars Radio Host J.P. Shadrick

Season-long video highlights from the Jags Cinema Team

Q & A with radio analyst Jeff Lageman and 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist Tony Boselli

Concessions and AFC South champion merchandise will be on sale

The rally starts at 5 p.m., but gates open at 4 p.m. You can register to attend at by clicking here.

