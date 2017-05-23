Marrone discusses Bortles' throwing motion, notable absences and shuffling Jaguars' offensive line

Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone speaks to the media during the first day of OTAs. (Photo Courtesy: Mike Kaye, WTLV)

With several players sidelined and a big name trio nowhere to be found, Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone focused on the members of his team who could actually put in work on Tuesday.

“You can worry about what you can control," Marrone said.

"The things you can’t control, if someone can be here and they’re not, that’s disappointing, but it’s not because of a tweak here or there, then obviously it’s just part of it. Obviously, when you get a chance to practice, even though it’s voluntary or however you want to describe it for the league or the CBA, you’d like everyone to be here and everyone practicing to have a chance to get better as a team and give you a better opportunity to win."

The Jaguars' first organized team activities practice of Marrone's tenure was pretty uneventful on the field. The real news was off the field, outside of EverBank Field to be precise.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, linebacker Telvin Smith and offensive tackle Branden Albert were missing.

Albert was an expected absence for most. Smith and Ramsey missing practice was a surprise.

However, Marrone stated he had kept in touch with both former Florida State Seminoles.

“Jalen, I knew had a bunch of things going on last week; I didn’t hear anything about today, so I’m sure he’ll probably give me a shout or text me, he’s done that," Marrone said.

"Telvin Smith was here this morning and we know about his situation. Branden, we’ve communicated and I just told him to give me a heads up before he comes back and he hasn’t given me a heads up, so I wouldn’t assume that he’s coming back.”

Adding to the list of unavailable assets was a notable number of injured players.

Starting safeties Tashaun Gipson and Barry Church, cornerbacks Aaron Colvin and A.J. Bouye, running back T.J. Yeldon and third-round pick Dawaune Smoot were among the injured group.

Still, even with the walking wounded on the sideline, Marrone displayed confidence towards the long-term health of the roster.

"I’m not really going to talk about [injuries] unless it’s something that’s going to affect us for training camp, so we expect, as of right now, we should be in good shape and have those guys back and coming back in during the course between maybe now and mandatory minicamp," Marrone said.

"We expect everyone in for the training camp, as of right now.”

While several faces were missing, Marrone was able to take a look at first-round pick Leonard Fournette, second-round pick Cam Robinson and quarterback Blake Bortles.

With the offense mostly intact, Bortles was a key focus of day one of OTAs. His altered throwing motion is something Marrone will be keeping an eye on daily.

“I just hope, obviously, consistency," Marrone said.

"I think that’s the one thing you see in everyone else and being able to get the ball out with everyone staying on rhythm, for lack of a better term. One, two, three, ball’s out. One, two, three, hitch, ball’s out. Being efficient from that standpoint and being in tune or having the ability of all the quarterbacks and all of the receivers knowing exactly what the timing is of your routes and what’s going on."

Marrone knows this period of the offseason program won't be enough to fully evaluate Bortles. He said it is difficult to simulate the pressure of a game.

Marrone also said he would keep it easy on the rookies during their first summer in the NFL. He isn't going to rush them into featured roles until they are ready for the responsibilities.

"I think you have to be careful. If you talk about earning and deserving and things of that nature – you are more so like a bunch of your young guys coming in here and we have some other guys that maybe haven’t earned it either, but they will go up there, up front, a little bit and we will start working and we will start mixing it up and mixing them in as we go," Marrone said.

"Early on, I try to tend to stay away from that. Just from a fact of, you really haven’t earned anything and it is really about protecting them a little bit more and protecting how they acclimate themselves into the team."

Marrone isn't easing into the development of the offensive line.

He discussed moving starting center Brandon Linder back to guard, right guard A.J. Cann moving to the left side and possibly transitioning right tackle Jermey Parnell into another role.

"These discussions, we have had every discussion you could possibly have, of trying to do what is best for the players, what is best for the team because somewhere along the line, you have to make some decisions where you can start getting reps for certain things," Marrone said.

"You can’t have guys taking reps all over the place. It is tough.”

