Marrone brings relatability to Jaguars staff by hiring former NFL players

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The best teachers are typically the ones who have experience in their field.

Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone kept that in mind when hiring personnel this offseason. It was important for him to add coaches that could relate to his players.

"I know when I was looking to put this staff together, I was looking for a good mix of some veteran coaches, some younger coaches, some guys that have played and I think that is important," Marrone said on Friday. "I think when you can see the game through the players' eyes – I just think that is important, in my opinion, because it could potentially make you a better teacher."

Marrone is a former NFL offensive lineman. He played two seasons in the league for the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints.

He has been a successful offensive line coach in the league and was the head coach for the Buffalo Bills' best regular season (9-7 in 2014) since 2004.

Perhaps that's why he is such an advocate for hiring former NFL players as coaches.

Marrone held onto tight ends coach Ron Middleton, who has been with the Jaguars since 2013. Prior to his coaching career, Middleton played 10 years in the NFL. He won a Super Bowl with the Washington Redskins in 1991.

Marrone also brought in four other position coaches with several years of NFL playing experience.

He hired Tyrone Wheatley as the running backs coach, Keenan McCardell as the wide receivers coach, Marion Hobby as the defensive line coach and Scott Milanovich as the quarterbacks coach.

They are coaches who know what it takes to win at their positions.

McCardell won two Super Bowls as a player, Wheatley played in Super Bowl XXXVII and Hobby just won a national championship as the defensive coordinator for the Clemson Tigers.

McCardell even knows what it's like to win consistently in Jacksonville.

"When you look at the player that [McCardell] was – Keenan, for all those years, and his competitiveness and all the things he did," Marrone said. "You are just hoping that someone will listen at the end of the day. You are hoping, not just the receivers, but everyone on the team – here is someone that played a long time in this league, overcame a ton of adversity, had unbelievable success."

Milanovich is entering his first season as an NFL coach. He won the Grey Cup - the Super Bowl of the Canadian Football League - as a head coach for the Toronto Argonauts in 2012.

Before he went north of the border, Milanovich spent four seasons as a backup quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His background has helped him relate to Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles.

"I think it’s huge, he’s a guy that’s been around," Bortles said of Milanovich in March. "He’s been around a lot of football, he’s coached a lot of football, he’s won at every level and he’s a guy that played the position, which is unique, there’s not a whole lot of quarterback coaches in the NFL that have played [in the league]. So I think that’s a unique aspect that he has and he brings to the table."

The "players perspective" of the new staff may be a good way to enforce accountability. The former players on the staff have done this before - some performing at an extremely high level - so their words should be taken seriously.

