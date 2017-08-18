Malik Jackson raises $7500 in school supplies for First Coast

On the field Malik Jackson is a beast, off the field he is a monster. Malik and his foundation Malik's Gifts has raised over $7500 in school supplies for First Coast high school. Friday afternoon First Coast invited Malik to speak to their children and thank him for his kind donation.

WTLV 11:44 PM. EDT August 18, 2017

