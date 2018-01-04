Mike Crews, right, is the head statistician for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He tells First Coast News' Brittany Dionne, left, about what the job entails. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For many Jacksonville Jaguars fans, it's all about the numbers. We're talking stats. But, what many people don't know is that the official numbers seen on the NFL is compiled by a nine-person team.

Mike Crews is the head statistician for the Jaguars. He and his team sit in the press box on game day at Everbank Field alongside team executives and the media.

"Rushing stats, the defensive stats, the passing stats... we're able to take real-time information as it's happening on the field and translate that into our computer system," Crews said. "[We] connect that to New York and the NFL offices almost immediately after each play.

Those statistics are used to evaluate players and team performance, analyze the game and for future predictions.

" ... Our accountability is pretty large," he said.

A native of Macclenny, Crews first started working for the Big Cats in 1997.

At the time, he was working for an insurance company while also doing radio announcing for Baker County High School sports teams. In '97, he was asked to help out with one game with the Jaguars and he did so well, he was offered a job after, he said.

"I only expected it to be one game," he said. "It turned into 20 years of history."

Crews is a father of two. He still works for a major insurance company as an account executive during the week. On Fridays, he does play-by-play on the radio for the Baker County Wildcats. On Saturdays, he does the same for the Jacksonville Jaguars. And on Sundays, it's all about the Jaguars.

"The type of work that we do, it's so fun for us to be involved in that," he said. "I would do it for nothing."

