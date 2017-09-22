Kaye's Take: Leonard Fournette may need to carry Jaguars in London against Ravens

Sep 17, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, Jasen Vinlove)

With the Baltimore Ravens standing on top of the league's turnover totem pole, the Jaguars may choose to avoid overusing the passing game in London Sunday.

The Ravens have produced eight interceptions and eight sacks through two games. That kind of production probably isn't sustainable but should be a concern for Jacksonville's offense entering the Week 3 battle.

This type of matchup is exactly why the Jaguars drafted running back Leonard Fournette with the fourth overall pick in April.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL FOR MORE JAGUARS COVERAGE

While the Ravens have only allowed 85 rushing yards per game, they've also carried heavy leads against the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, forcing the two teams to pass instead of run.

Even with that low per game average, the Ravens are a middle of the pack unit when it comes to limiting rushing yards per carry.

The Ravens have allowed opposing running backs to average 4.0 rushing yards per attempt. That's actually better than Fournette's current 3.5 yards per carry average.

That average should go up at Wembley Stadium, as Ravens starting nose tackle Brandon Williams was forced to stay in Baltimore due to a foot injury.

Fournette has received a boatload of touches in the first two regular season games of his career. His 45 touches rank fourth in the league entering Sunday's matchup.

However, the offensive line's blocking has been inconsistent, forcing Fournette to pick up a lot of yards on his own. With the Ravens likely to threaten the passing game, Fournette may receive an even larger workload.

Both the Jaguars and the Ravens defenses are the strengths of their respective teams. That could lead to a close game with the ground attack of both squads serving as the field position centerpiece.

Fournette is likely to face eight men in the tackle box, so his job will not be easy. However, wearing down the Ravens' defense with bruising runs could eventually open up the passing game for Bortles.

With the offense missing Pro Bowl wide receiver Allen Robinson, the passing game could use all the help it can get. Fournette can also help that area of the offense by continuing to show consistent hands as a receiver.

Fournette has been as good as advertised thus far, but in a game where the passing attack should be monitored for mistakes, he may need to take on superstar status to will the Jaguars past the Ravens in a likely defensive struggle.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

Listen to "Teal & Black with Mike Kaye and Mike DiRocco (Podcast) 9-18" on Spreaker.

© 2017 WTLV-TV