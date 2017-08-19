Leonard Fournette, Marqise Lee share collective confidence in Week 1 availability for Jaguars

Jul 27, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs during drills at the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

Despite missing a week of practice and a preseason game due to injuries, Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver Marqise Lee share a collective confidence regarding their statuses for the regular season opener against the Texans in Houston on September 10.

"I'm very confident, there's nothing to worry about," Fournette said Saturday.

Fournette (foot) and Lee (ankle) are two of the Jaguars' top offensive weapons. Their absences were felt during the 12-8 preseason loss to the Tampa Buccaneers on Thursday night.

DOWNLOAD THE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL APP FOR MORE JAGUARS COVERAGE

Fournette was unable to participate in joint practices against the Buccaneers after a lingering foot injury started to flare up during the team's first preseason game against the New England Patriots.

"I've never had a foot or toe injury or anything like that," Fournette said. "But [team doctors] are doing a great job with rehabbing a lot of us, Jalen, myself, so I think it's going pretty good."

Fournette said the ailment is impacting his left foot. The rookie dealt a left ankle injury during his final season at LSU. The lingering ankle injury caused him to miss five games as a junior.

The rookie said that while the two injuries are close in proximity, team doctors don't think the old ankle problem impacted the foot.

Fournette said he doesn't believe the injury will hamper him for a long period of time. However, he knows his return won't be rushed. His chances of returning to the field this preseason are uncertain.

"That's up to the coaches," Fournette said. "That's not my decision, but I know I'll be practicing, getting back out there with my team and competing."

Lee suffered an ankle injury during last Sunday's practice inside the flex field. He laid on the ground in pain for quite some time before being carted off the field. He was later seen in a walking boot.

Lee has since shed the boot and crutches.

"I'm out of that joint," Lee said. "No more boot, no more crutches. I'm good. The next process is to start back running."

Lee has dealt with a history of hamstring injuries during his career, but was able to play in all 16 games last season. He is confident that the ankle issues won't keep him out of action during the regular season.

"I can't make a move without the trainers and the coaches," Lee said. "It's their decision, but I'm going to go ahead and jump in. I think I'll be fine by Game 1. Doing everything possible to be ready by Game 1. That's all I really can control. So, I'm just going to do that."

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV