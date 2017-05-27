Leonard Fournette calls himself a 'natural catcher,' Doug Marrone compliments his receiving ability

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette goes through drills during OTAs. (Photo Courtesy: Brian Chojnacki, WTLV)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette isn't known for his receiving prowess.

The LSU Tigers chose not to force their running backs into the passing game under former head coach Les Miles. Fournette was rarely involved as a receiver in college, which served as a crux for some who tried to evaluate him during the draft process.

Fournette only produced 40 receptions for 482 receiving yards and a touchdown during his three-year tenure with the Tigers. He had the same number of receptions as rushing touchdowns during his college career.

Some may question his potential role as a three-down back in the Jaguars' offense. However, Fournette said on Friday that his lack of receiving highlights were due to his college offense and not his talent.

"I’ve always been a natural catcher, it’s just the school I went to, we ran the ball a lot," Fournette said. "I don’t put too much on it. When they throw me the ball, I just want to catch everything that comes my way.”

While the first-round pick did drop a pass during the third day of organized team activities, he believes his receiving talent has been evident during practice.

"I think I’m doing a good job catching the ball, catching it at its highest point, concentrating on it," Fournette said. "As running backs, we work on that every day. [Running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley] might throw a high-point, low-point, but ‘Just keep your eye on the ball.’”

Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone agrees with Fournette's self-evaluation. It's obviously early in the process, so Marrone is looking forward to seeing how Fournette does when contact is welcomed in practice.

"When people were talking about can he catch and the one thing I have been impressed with is he’s caught the ball well, I’m excited about that," Marrone said.

"But, again, I say that in the same sense in the back of my mind because maybe it’s where I’m from, I’m always thinking about devious things sometimes. At the end of the day, I’m thinking well if I can go out there and catch a ball, I know no one’s going to hit me, it’s not contact so maybe it’s easy, but all of a sudden when someone can hit me maybe I won’t catch it as well. That’s always in the back of my mind, but it doesn’t look that way so I give him that."

