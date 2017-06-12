Left tackle Branden Albert joins Jaguars mandatory minicamp

Jaguars offensive tackle Branden Albert is introduced to media in March. (Photo Courtesy: Mike Kaye, WTLV)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The wait is over.

Left tackle Branden Albert has returned to EverBank Field for the start of Jaguars mandatory minicamp.

The veteran lineman sat out of voluntary organized team activities, which began in May and concluded Friday. He hadn't returned to the Jaguars' facility since he was acquired by the team in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in March.

Albert, who is the perceived front-runner for the starting left tackle job, played for the Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs during his nine previous seasons in the league.

He is expected to compete with second-round pick Cam Robinson for the starting blind-side spot. General Manager Dave Caldwell was adamant that Robinson would remain at tackle this offseason.

Veteran right tackle Jermey Parnell has returned following an injury-plagued performance last season. He will likely bookend with the winner of the left tackle battle.

Albert had reportedly been looking to re-work his contract. The Jaguars said they never intended to revisit the deal after trading for the lineman.

With Albert's return, the Jaguars are likely to have full attendance at mandatory minicamp. Had Albert skipped minicamp, he would be open to fines for missing practice.

- Minicamp will run from Tuesday-Thursday. All 90 players are required to attend the workouts or face fines. Following the minicamp, the players will be off until training camp in late-July.

- Punter Peter Mortell, kicker Nick Weiler and long snapper Taybor Pepper will attend Jaguars mandatory minicamp on a tryout basis. ESPN's Michael DiRocco reports former UCF quarterback Justin Holman will also be in attendance.

