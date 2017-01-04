Kelvin Beachum contract option: Should the Jaguars pick it up?

Dec 11, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Kelvin Beachum (68) sits on the bench after a game against the Minnesota Vikings at EverBank Field. The Minnesota Vikings won 25-16. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

The Jaguars have more than one major decision to make this off-season.

While the head coaching search and the quarterback position are monumental subjects for the franchise moving forward, the left tackle position also has a place near the top of the list.

Last year, the Jaguars signed offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum to a one-year deal with the option for four more years to be added to the pact this off-season.

Beachum made the deal after suffering a torn ACL during the 2015 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. With questions geared toward his long-term durability, it made sense for both sides to re-evaluate their partnership after a season of production.

Beachum's efforts weren't fantastic. In fact, Beachum ranked 66th out of 81 tackles in the NFL this season on Pro Football Focus. He ranked 44th in pass blocking and 78th in run blocking.

It was a lot to ask of a lineman to play 1,000 snaps and protect the team's most important position after missing most of the summer while rehabbing a surgically-repaired knee. The risks were obvious and some crept into the reality of the situation.

He had his moments of failure - as did everyone on the Jaguars offensive line - but Jacksonville was able to limit its sacks allowed significantly from the year before with Beachum protecting the blindside. Even with a carousel of left guards taking temporary residency next to Beachum, the veteran lineman was able to offer up some sort of stability.

He missed just one game and played 1,023 snaps.

Moving forward, Beachum may be one of the only starters on the offensive line worth keeping around.

Former first round pick Luke Joeckel is a free agent and right tackle Jermey Parnell could be a cap casualty. Guard A.J. Cann had an up-and-down second season. Center Brandon Linder appeared to be the sturdiest of the group.

If the Jaguars decide to keep him, the option would raise Beachum's base salary from $2.5 million in 2016 to $7.5 million in 2017. Overall, the extended contract would be worth $35 million in base salary over four years, according to salary cap website, Spotrac.com.

Beachum would be making less than the likes of Trent Williams ($11.25 million), Tyron Smith ($10 million), Jason Peters ($9.95 million) and Duane Brown ($9.65 million) in base salary.

However, Beachum would be making the ninth-highest left tackle salary in the league next year if the market stays in similar shape.

You may be asking "Why pay Top 10 money for a Top 70 tackle?" That's fair, but consider the ramifications of letting Beachum walk.

The Jaguars will have plenty of holes to fill this off-season and declining Beachum's option will just create another issue. This year's draft class isn't particularly strong at tackle and first round busts like Matt Kalil, Riley Reiff and Gosder Cherilus highlight the veteran free agent class.

General manager Dave Caldwell protected the Jaguars long-term with the Beachum deal. The contract essentially offers a year-to-year option for the team as there is no guaranteed money beyond the first season. The Jaguars can put off upgrading at left tackle for another year or gain a better understanding of Beachum's worth after another season of work.

Beachum is now one year removed from ACL surgery and is comfortable in Jacksonville. He will likely have to deal with his fourth offensive coordinator and fourth offensive line coach in three years, but at least he is acquainted with his surroundings and teammates.

The right move is to use the contract's team security as it was intended. The Jaguars get another opportunity to evaluate a tackle with starting experience and also have the luxury of adding a successor later on in the draft. If things don't work out with Beachum, Jacksonville could either develop someone behind him or attack the position next offseason.

Either way, the Jaguars can prolong their search for a left tackle, while filling other needs that require immediate attention.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.