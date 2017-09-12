Keeping track of the former Jaguars players around the NFL

With Week 1 in the books, the Jaguars are 1-0 for the first time since 2011.
To appreciate the present, we must look back at the past. That's why First Coast News keeps track of former Jaguars players around the league.
If you're looking for a reason to tune into a random 4 p.m. game on a Sunday, you may gain some interest based on familiarity with some of the players.
Below are the former Jaguars players on other active rosters following the first weekend of NFL football:
*Offseason Roster
AFC EAST
Buffalo Bills
RB Joe Banyard (2012, 2015-16)
DE Ryan Davis (2012-15)
Miami Dolphins
TE Julius Thomas (2015-16)
OT Sam Young (2013-15)
DE Andre Branch (2012-2015)
New England Patriots
N/A
New York Jets
TE Neal Sterling (2015-2016)
OT Kelvin Beachum (2016)
AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens
C Luke Bowanko (2014-16)
Cincinnati Bengals
DE Chris Smith (2014-16)
Cleveland Browns
DE Tyrone Holmes (2016*)
CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (2016*)
Pittsburgh Steelers
DE Tyson Alualu (2010-16)
CB Mike Hilton (2016*)
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans
RB Jordan Todman (2012-14)
CB Marcus Burley (2013)
Indianapolis Colts
LB Jeremiah George (2014)
Tennessee Titans
SS Johnathan Cyprien (2013-16)
AFC West
Denver Broncos
LB Brandon Marshall (2012)
Kansas City Chiefs
DT Roy Miller (2013-16)
Los Angeles Chargers
LB Hayes Pullard (2015-16)
Oakland Raiders
N/A
NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys
LB Justin Durant (2007-10)
New York Giants
WR Tavarres King (2014)
LB J.T. Thomas (2013-14)
Philadelphia Eagles
C Stefen Wisniewski (2015)
Washington Redskins
DT Ziggy Hood (2014-15)
NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears
CB Prince Amukamara (2016)
Detroit Lions
FS Don Carey (2009-10)
P Kasey Redfern (2014-15*)
Green Bay Packers
CB Davon House (2015-16)
Minnesota Vikings
OT Rashod Hill (2016)
P Ryan Quigley (2016*)
NFC SOUTH
Atlanta Falcons
OT Austin Pasztor (2012-14)
LB Jordan Tripp (2015)
Carolina Panthers
DT Kyle Love (2013)
C Greg Van Roten (2017*)
New Orleans Saints
N/A
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
P Bryan Anger (2012-2015)
NFC WEST
Arizona Cardinals
QB Blaine Gabbert (2011-13)
WR Britton Golden (2012*)
Los Angeles Rams
QB Brandon Allen (2016)
San Francisco 49ers
G Zane Beadles (2014-15)
Seattle Seahawks
G Luke Joeckel (2013-16)
