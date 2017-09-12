Keeping track of the former Jaguars players around the NFL

Aug 27, 2017; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Chris Smith (94) during the first half at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Mills, Brad Mills)

With Week 1 in the books, the Jaguars are 1-0 for the first time since 2011.

To appreciate the present, we must look back at the past. That's why First Coast News keeps track of former Jaguars players around the league.

If you're looking for a reason to tune into a random 4 p.m. game on a Sunday, you may gain some interest based on familiarity with some of the players.

Below are the former Jaguars players on other active rosters following the first weekend of NFL football:

*Offseason Roster

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills

RB Joe Banyard (2012, 2015-16)

DE Ryan Davis (2012-15)

Miami Dolphins

TE Julius Thomas (2015-16)

OT Sam Young (2013-15)

DE Andre Branch (2012-2015)

New England Patriots

N/A

New York Jets

TE Neal Sterling (2015-2016)

OT Kelvin Beachum (2016)

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens

C Luke Bowanko (2014-16)

Cincinnati Bengals

DE Chris Smith (2014-16)

Cleveland Browns

DE Tyrone Holmes (2016*)

CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (2016*)

Pittsburgh Steelers

DE Tyson Alualu (2010-16)

CB Mike Hilton (2016*)

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans

RB Jordan Todman (2012-14)

CB Marcus Burley (2013)

Indianapolis Colts

LB Jeremiah George (2014)

Tennessee Titans

SS Johnathan Cyprien (2013-16)

AFC West

Denver Broncos

LB Brandon Marshall (2012)

Kansas City Chiefs

DT Roy Miller (2013-16)

Los Angeles Chargers

LB Hayes Pullard (2015-16)

Oakland Raiders

N/A

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys

LB Justin Durant (2007-10)

New York Giants

WR Tavarres King (2014)

LB J.T. Thomas (2013-14)

Philadelphia Eagles

C Stefen Wisniewski (2015)

Washington Redskins

DT Ziggy Hood (2014-15)

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears

CB Prince Amukamara (2016)

Detroit Lions

FS Don Carey (2009-10)

P Kasey Redfern (2014-15*)



Green Bay Packers

CB Davon House (2015-16)

Minnesota Vikings

OT Rashod Hill (2016)

P Ryan Quigley (2016*)

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons

OT Austin Pasztor (2012-14)

LB Jordan Tripp (2015)

Carolina Panthers

DT Kyle Love (2013)

C Greg Van Roten (2017*)

New Orleans Saints

N/A

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

P Bryan Anger (2012-2015)

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals

QB Blaine Gabbert (2011-13)

WR Britton Golden (2012*)

Los Angeles Rams

QB Brandon Allen (2016)

San Francisco 49ers

G Zane Beadles (2014-15)

Seattle Seahawks

G Luke Joeckel (2013-16)

