Kaye's Take: The case for keeping Doug Marrone as Jaguars head coach

The NFL is all about taking calculated risks.

Proven commodities compete with unknown entities on a daily basis, whether it's for a roster spot, a draft pick or a head coaching job.

While some choose to look at the potential of an undiscovered asset, others rely heavily on accessible information and proven production.

Jaguars interim head coach Doug Marrone falls into the category of a proven worker. He has found success in almost every major opportunity he has been afforded.

He coached a Top 4 unit in all three seasons as the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator during the team's resurgence following Hurricane Katrina.

He made Syracuse's football team relevant for multiple seasons. His teams posted a .500 record (25-25, 2-0 in bowl games) in four seasons. That's after he took over a struggling program that was 5-19 in the two years prior to his hiring.

From 2013-2014, Marrone served as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. In his second season at the helm, Marrone coached the Bills to the team's first winning season (9-7) since 2004. He finished with a 15-17 record after inheriting a team that went 22-42 in the four seasons prior to his tenure.

As the Jaguars offensive line coach, Marrone dropped the team's sack count from 71 in 2014 to 51 in 2015 and then 34 this season.

As the Jaguars interim head coach, Marrone was went 1-1 in his two-game stint as interim head coach. Former head coach Gus Bradley became notorious for his 14-48 record over 62 games with the Jaguars. In 34 games as an NFL head coach, Marrone is 16-18.

The pair of head coaches were hired in 2013 by the Jaguars and Bills and Marrone won more games in two seasons than Bradley did in his entire four-year tenure in Jacksonville.

Marrone was never fired in Buffalo. He chose to opt out after his ownership changed.

Since his abrupt departure from the Bills, Marrone has done his best to reshape his image.

His players have praised him inside the Jaguars locker room for his delivery of succinct directions. His minor changes made as interim head coach have been accepted and complimented by those he is leading.

Marrone is all about winning and his players have taken notice.

"I think the most important thing that he's emphasized is 'fellas, we gotta win,'" offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum said on Sirius XM NFL Radio on Wednesday. "That's what it really boils down to. We've got to win. Everything he's been stressing since he's had a chance to be at the helm of this team is winning. What do we have to do to win? What is it that our opponent does or avenues they go about putting themselves in a bad position for us to take advantage of that? So he's really done of a great job of finding those little keys and little nuggets throughout the film to show us what we've got to do to win this game."

In two games with Marrone at the helm, the Jaguars scoring average went from 18.6 to 29 points per game.

Quarterback Blake Bortles and wide receiver Allen Robinson re-established their chemistry during the final two games under Marrone. The defense played loose, caused turnovers and produced consistent pressure following the change.

While there are other major names out there like Josh McDaniels, Tom Coughlin, Mike Smith and Todd Haley, those candidates have all been fired as head coaches.

Marrone hasn't received a pink slip as a head coach.

Also, unlike McDaniels, Coughlin, Smith and Haley, Marrone has continuity with the locker room. While this staff and roster need a lot of upgrades and changes, the young core will likely stay in place.

Perhaps, Marrone would hold onto Todd Wash, who has thrived in his first year as an NFL defensive coordinator. Keeping Marrone around may prevent the complete rebuild of a team that is viewed internally as talented.

Marrone isn't the flashiest candidate, but flash never won Coughlin any Super Bowls. He isn't the most successful candidate, but playoff appearances didn't stop Smith or Haley from leaving a bad taste in the mouth of their former franchise's fan bases. Marrone isn't the easiest personality to accept, but that hasn't stopped McDaniels from being offered second chances over the years.

If the Jaguars fans are looking for an experienced head coach with an offensive background and a complete personality difference from Bradley, Marrone is the man for the job.

