Kaye's Take: Six thoughts on Jaguars prior to the 2017 NFL Draft

The Jaguars can't afford to miss.

Tom Coughlin's first draft back in Jacksonville has to feature the addition of a cornerstone talent.

Whether it's a quarterback or a pass rusher or a running back, the Jaguars need to come away with a player who will immediately improve the trajectory of the franchise moving forward.

The Jaguars need a future star. They also need to add several talented role players throughout the weekend.

On the eve of the draft, here are six thoughts on the Jaguars' outlook:

1) The Jaguars should draft a quarterback, but they don't need to do it in the first round.

The urgency to find a franchise quarterback is real for the Jaguars.

Blake Bortles has left a lot to be desired with his development thus far. His future is unclear and the Jaguars need to hedge their bets.

Does that mean that the Jaguars need to draft a quarterback with the fourth overall pick? I wouldn't say that's an absolute must, especially in this class.

Every one of these quarterback prospects needs time to grow and learn. While I am particularly fond of Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes, I don't think they are "can't miss" passers.

However, if the Jaguars love either quarterback, they should make the move. If not, they shouldn't force it.

Drafting a guy like Pittsburgh's Nate Peterman or Tennessee's Joshua Dobbs in the third round makes a lot of sense, both in short-term and long-term planning.

You're spending a Day 2 pick on a quarterback.

It's a premium pick, but not to the point where it stops you from potentially drafting another quarterback early next year. It also puts pressure on Bortles and gives the team a potential replacement, without investing a major asset.

The move gives you options.

To the point: If the Jaguars love a quarterback, they should take him at No. 4. If they don't love anyone, they should add a developmental arm later.

2) The running back class is deep and that depth should play into the Jaguars' decision at No. 4.

I understand why LSU running back Leonard Fournette is continuously picked for the Jaguars in mock drafts. It's obvious the Jaguars need to drastically improve their running game.

Still, the depth of the running back class should not be ignored. If the Jaguars want to add a cornerstone player at another position in the first round, they can always explore their running back options later in the draft.

Fournette could be the "best available player" when the Jaguars are on the clock. If they love his fit and think the offensive line will allow him to be dynamic, they should pull the trigger.

However, if the Jaguars are aiming for value, they may decide to target a position they won't find later on. In this class, that's okay.

Tennessee's Alvin Kamara and Oklahoma's Joe Mixon could be available in the early second round. Clemson's Wayne Gallman and Toledo's Kareem Hunt should be there in the third round.

To the point: The depth of the running back class gives the Jaguars options. They can add another premium position with the fourth overall pick and still find a potential three-down back on Day 2.

3) Cornerback is a need, even with the addition of A.J. Bouye.

Behind Bouye and Jalen Ramsey, the Jaguars have Aaron Colvin and Josh Johnson.

Colvin has experience on the outside, but will likely be the top nickel corner on the depth chart. He is entering a contract year and isn't likely to accept a long-term role as the third guy.

Johnson provides special teams and nickel support.

If Bouye or Ramsey were to battle injuries this season, the Jaguars would be limited in what they could do from a depth perspective. That's why I expect the Jaguars to address the position early.

Bouye had a strong final year with the Houston Texans, but there is no guarantee that he will repeat that success in Jacksonville. Bringing in a quality prospect as insurance would be a smart move.

To the point: The Jaguars should - and likely will - prioritize the cornerback position sooner than most think.

4) Trading down in the draft isn't easy, but the Jaguars could be in prime position to make a move.

The Jaguars have plenty of options with the fourth overall pick. That's why trading out of the selection makes sense.

The quarterback position will be the key to creating a market for the Jaguars' pick.

If the Cleveland Browns want to trade up from No. 12 for a quarterback, it would make sense for the Jaguars to try to take advantage. The Tennessee Titans are likely to attract attention with the No. 5 pick, so Jacksonville can derail a divisional rival's blockbuster trade potential by making a deal of their own.

If a quarterback is taken in the top three picks, the Jaguars' selection becomes that much more valuable. The fewer the passing assets, the more urgent other teams will be to make a move.

To the point: If a trade down opportunity is available and the Jaguars can add multiple premium picks, it would be advantageous to pursue a deal.

5) The Jaguars shouldn't stop building on the defensive line.

Yes, Malik Jackson, Calais Campbell and Abry Jones are making a lot of money. Yes, the Jaguars spent premium picks on Dante Fowler and Yannick Ngakoue.

That doesn't mean the Jaguars' defensive line is a finished product. The Jaguars have struggled to create pressure for the last two seasons and that has been a major issue on defense.

Jacksonville wants to get to the quarterback with four linemen. Having five solid linemen is nice, but it's not enough to build a quality rotation.

While Ngakoue and Fowler form a tandem at weak-side defensive end, Jackson, Campbell and Jones lack clearly defined backups. Campbell is also on the wrong side of the 30.

Some have balked at the idea of adding Alabama's Jonathan Allen or Stanford's Solomon Thomas with the fourth overall pick. On the surface, that's seemingly understandable.

However, building a pass rushing platoon around several versatile linemen would allow the Jaguars to constantly replenish their lineup and create mismatches.

Coughlin likes building in the trenches and depth is definitely needed from a pass rushing perspective.

To the point: If the Jaguars are going with a "best available player" approach, Allen, Thomas and Derek Barnett should not be ruled out in the first round.

6) The Jaguars should be able to improve their offensive line, despite the lukewarm feelings towards the talent in this class.

The most overstated critique of this draft class involves the offensive line prospects.

Sure, there aren't any guys worthy of a Top 10 pick. However, the depth of the class is fine.

The meat of the tackle/guard class is on Day 2. I think the Jaguars could add a quality guard/tackle of the future in the second or third round.

If the Jaguars don't pick a lineman in the first two rounds, there is no need for panic.

Typically, guards taken later in the draft are able to start right away. This class shouldn't differ from that norm.

The Jaguars should draft - at minimum - two offensive linemen this weekend. Coughlin and Head Coach Doug Marrone preach competition, especially on the offensive line, and they badly need to add options to the unit.

To the point: The offensive line class isn't as bad as advertised and the Jaguars should be able to add assets on Friday and Saturday.

