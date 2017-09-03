Kaye's Take: Predicting the AFC South for 2017 season and more

Dec 24, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) shakes hands Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) after a game at EverBank Field. The Jacksonville Jaguars won 38-17. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

Will the Jaguars go from "worst to first" in the AFC South? After making a handful of major moves in free agency and drafting running back Leonard Fournette, the Jaguars seem poised for improvement.

However, with a quarterback situation ranking amongst the worst in the league and an offensive line deprived of several notable upgrades, the Jaguars' offense may once again hold Jacksonville back from reaching its bigger goals.

Along with the adversity of having unfavorable options at some significant positions, the Jaguars will have to face the pressure of back-to-back divisional games to start the regular season. Jacksonville will face off against the reigning division champions, the Houston Texans, on the road and then host a much-improved Tennessee Titans squad at EverBank Field.

Starting 0-2 in the division to begin the regular season would put the Jaguars at a severe disadvantage for the rest of the season. Luckily for Jacksonville, their last place schedule (based on their work last season) has set them up with several winnable games throughout the campaign.

Below are my predictions for the AFC South standings, the annual awards and more:

AFC STANDINGS

1. Tennessee Titans

Record: 10-6

2. Houston Texans

Record: 9-7

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 6-10

4. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 5-11

ANNUAL AWARDS

MVP: Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Offensive Player of the Year: David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Defensive Player of the Year: Marcus Peters, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Comeback Player of the Year: Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Reuben Foster, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Head Coach of the Year: Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins

PLAYOFFS

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Seattle

AFC Championship Game: New England over Oakland

Super Bowl: New England over Green Bay

