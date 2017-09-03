Kaye's Take: Predicting the AFC South for 2017 season and more

Will the Jaguars go from "worst to first" in the AFC South? After making a handful of major moves in free agency and drafting running back Leonard Fournette, the Jaguars seem poised for improvement.
However, with a quarterback situation ranking amongst the worst in the league and an offensive line deprived of several notable upgrades, the Jaguars' offense may once again hold Jacksonville back from reaching its bigger goals.
Along with the adversity of having unfavorable options at some significant positions, the Jaguars will have to face the pressure of back-to-back divisional games to start the regular season. Jacksonville will face off against the reigning division champions, the Houston Texans, on the road and then host a much-improved Tennessee Titans squad at EverBank Field.
Starting 0-2 in the division to begin the regular season would put the Jaguars at a severe disadvantage for the rest of the season. Luckily for Jacksonville, their last place schedule (based on their work last season) has set them up with several winnable games throughout the campaign.
Below are my predictions for the AFC South standings, the annual awards and more:
AFC STANDINGS
1. Tennessee Titans
Record: 10-6
2. Houston Texans
Record: 9-7
3. Jacksonville Jaguars
Record: 6-10
4. Indianapolis Colts
Record: 5-11
ANNUAL AWARDS
MVP: Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive Player of the Year: David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Defensive Player of the Year: Marcus Peters, CB, Kansas City Chiefs
Comeback Player of the Year: Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Reuben Foster, LB, San Francisco 49ers
Head Coach of the Year: Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins
PLAYOFFS
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Seattle
AFC Championship Game: New England over Oakland
Super Bowl: New England over Green Bay
