Kaye's Take: Jaguars 53-man roster prediction, OTAs Edition

The Jaguars begin organized team activities on Tuesday.

Before the practices get underway, here's how we currently see the final 53-man roster shaking out.

QB: Blake Bortles, Chad Henne, Brandon Allen (3, 3)

Rationale: The same trio returns at quarterback after nothing was done at the position this offseason, despite a regime change.

RB: Leonard Fournette, Chris Ivory, T.J. Yeldon (3, 6)

Rationale: The Jaguars will eventually unleash Fournette as a three-down back but will pair him up with Ivory early on. Jacksonville has publicly backed Yeldon as a receiver and pass protector, so perhaps he has a shot of sticking around, even after essentially being replaced by Fournette.

FB: Marquez Williams (1, 7)

Rationale: If you're going to spend a draft pick on a fullback, you may as well use him. Williams is an absolute bulldozer as a blocker.

TE: Ben Koyack, Marcedes Lewis, Neal Sterling (3, 10)

Rationale: The Jaguars will likely use less 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) this season, so there is no need to keep four tight ends. Lewis is the elder statesman and a very good blocker. He will be joined by former seventh-round picks, Koyack and Sterling. Koyack is the one to watch this offseason, as a he is also a proficient blocker and has some upside as a receiver.

WR: Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns, Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook, Arrelious Benn, Amba Etta-Tawo (6, 16)

Rationale: With Bryan Walters being placed injured reserve, a spot has seemingly opened up in the lineup for a younger receiver. Robinson, Hurns, Lee and Westbrook seem like locks and Benn is a special teams ace. Of the remaining group, Etta-Tawo likely offers the most potential.

OL: Branden Albert, Cam Robinson, Brandon Linder, A.J. Cann, Jermey Parnell, Earl Watford, Patrick Omameh, Parker Collins, Chris Reed (9, 25)

Rationale: If/when Albert returns, the line will have much more clarity. With everyone on board, Robinson is likely a first-year left guard or right tackle. Parnell will stay as the right tackle or as a backup swing tackle. Watford and Omameh are veterans who can play multiple positions. They both received free agent deals this offseason. Collins is intriguing and may be a sleeper to make the roster as an undrafted free agent. Reed seems to be a favorite of the staff.

DL: Yannick Ngakoue, Malik Jackson, Abry Jones, Calais Campbell, Dawuane Smoot, Dante Fowler, Sheldon Day, Stefan Charles, Jonathan Woodard, Lerentee McCray (10, 35)

Rationale: Ngakoue, Jackson, Jones, Campbell, Smoot and Fowler seem to be easy bets for the final roster. Day, Charles and McCray are probably in the second tier. The final spot will probably come down to Woodard, Michael Bennett and Carroll Phillips. Woodard was someone the Jaguars targeted last year in the draft and the team liked him a lot before his injury in rookie minicamp last year.

LB: Telvin Smith, Myles Jack, Paul Posluszny, Blair Brown, Audie Cole, Josh McNary (6, 41)

Rationale: Will Posluszny make it through training camp as a SAM linebacker? There are reasons to be skeptical, but let's give him the benefit of the doubt. Cole and McNary are core special teams players and Brown is a fifth-round pick, who could eventually see a major role on defense.

CB: Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, Aaron Colvin, Josh Johnson, Jalen Myrick (5, 46)

Rationale: Ramsey and Bouye appear to be among the best - on paper - cornerback duos in the league. Colvin will look to produce in a contract year in the slot and cash in next summer. Johnson was a contributor on special teams last year and should see a bigger role on defense this season. Myrick could be a gunner and returner on special teams.

S: Tashaun Gipson, Barry Church, Peyton Thompson, Jarrod Wilson (4, 50)

Rationale: Gipson and Church will be the interchangeable starters at safety this season. Thompson and Wilson both carved out roles as backups and special teams standouts last year. Wilson was specifically used as a goal line stopper last season.

LS: Carson Tinker (1, 51)

Rationale: No need for change here.

K: Jason Myers (1, 52)

Rationale: He hasn't seen competition yet, so he is the guy.

P: Brad Nortman (1, 53)

Rationale: Nortman, like Myers and Tinker, has no competition.

