Kaye's Take: Jaguars look to establish direction, accountability with new leadership trio

Doug Marrone, Tom Coughlin, Dave Caldwell.

There seemed to be something missing - other than victories - with the previous Jaguars regime.

A first time general manager, Dave Caldwell, was paired with a first time head coach, Gus Bradley. Both were hired by an inexperienced owner in Shad Khan.

There was a lot of learning done on the job. I'm sure all three would admit that to you.

There wasn't a calm, confident presence overseeing the venture from the start. That may have been a large reason for the Jaguars' inability to find success over the last four years.

The team was stuck in neutral from a leadership standpoint. The group wasn't without direction, but it did fail to rebound or adapt when its philosophies clashed with the realities of the NFL grind.

There was no one to offer advice or shepherd the program in a winning direction - when troubles became overwhelming - because of the lack of experience on the leadership team.

The Jaguars no longer have that excuse.

On Monday, the Jaguars partnered Caldwell - now in his fifth season at the helm - with veteran head coach Doug Marrone and Super Bowl-winning head coach and longtime NFL leader Tom Coughlin.

Marrone served as interim head coach during the final two games of this past season, but also has a history of being a head coach in both the NFL and in college. He has been in his situation before and offered relative success, producing the Buffalo Bills' best record since 2004.

Coughlin needs no introduction. He has been a head coach in the NFL since 1995 and has won two Super Bowls. He knows what it takes to win in the NFL.

Khan is clearly hoping Coughlin's football acumen will rub off on the organization, as he starts his new gig as the Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

Marrone and Coughlin - on the surface - seem to be a match. Both are Syracuse graduates with long NFL and college histories. Both have coached for the Jaguars, as well as in other markets.

You could say, there is a tangible sense of understanding that both men are capable of producing wins.

Caldwell will benefit from these moves. He has in-house guidance and different perspectives on culture, roster building and scouting.

Typically, too many executives can be a problem, but in reality, a football operations boss was always needed. There is only so much a young general manager - surrounded by inexperience - can accomplish.

The three-man leadership group doesn't work for every franchise, but his trio has plenty of experience when it comes to scouting, coaching and roster building. That's important.

Those three experienced departments should lead to steady improvement from a young team that has continually undelivered on its promise of talent and structure.

There will be players that won't like Coughlin or Marrone's brand of accountability.

Several young players were coddled by Bradley. There were players - including rookies - who felt they could avoid harsh punishments no matter their infractions on the field or practice.

Those days are seemingly gone and those players should plan accordingly.

Marrone and Coughlin are winners. They've won wherever they've been and winning has always come first to them. There is no process. There is only wins and losses based on how the team comes together.

The Jaguars can't be patient. It appears they won't take their time or call this a rebuild. The franchise believes it can win now with this new leadership group in place.

You've heard that before, and maybe it will play out like in years past, but the franchise has taken clear steps to rid themselves of any excuses of inexperience and lack of direction.

