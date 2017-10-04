Kaye's Take: CB Aaron Colvin's blitzing ability could pay off for the Jaguars against the Steelers

Nov 19, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Aaron Colvin (22) during an NFL football game at EverBank Field. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 19-13. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

Jaguars nickel cornerback Aaron Colvin could be the team's secret weapon in Week 5.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have given up just seven sacks and 19 quarterback hits through four games. The Pittsburgh offensive line has only given up four of the sacks, protecting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger well in the first quarter of the season.

However, the Steelers have had some issues in picking up the blitz, especially from the secondary.

In Week 3, Chicago Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan was able to take down Roethlisberger with relative ease, as he went untouched to the quarterback. Last week, the Baltimore Ravens sent Lardarius Webb on a blitz and he was able to take down his target.

Colvin could offer a similar attack at Heinz Field for the Jaguars. He is among the best blitzing cornerbacks in the league.

In 2015, Colvin led the NFL at the cornerback position with four sacks.

With the Steelers' interior line being nearly impenetrable through four games and the tackles presenting potential size issues for the Jaguars, Colvin could be the key to forcing pressure on Roethlisberger.

While his coverage ability is still valued by the Jaguars, using Colvin as another defender to send at Roethlisberger could pay off in a big way.

The Steelers' offensive line should be tied up with Yannick Ngakoue, Calais Campbell, Malik Jackson, Abry Jones and Dante Fowler. Adding an extra threat to the mix could lead to some holes in protection and/or break free one of the premium pass rushers from double teams.

Colvin's ability to close in on quarterbacks and wrap them up makes him ideal for that role. If Colvin can force pressure and make Rothlisberger force a pass into coverage, the secondary could benefit as well.

Jaguars starting cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye have taken advantage of quarterbacks' mistakes already this season. Colvin sending pressure could lead to more interception opportunities for the secondary.

Taking a player out of coverage does pose a risk. If Colvin fails to get home, the Steelers could take advantage of mismatches in coverage. With Antonio Brown highlighting a solid group of Pittsburgh wide receivers, the Jaguars would need to pick their spots when blitzing.

If the rush doesn't work, the potential for big plays from the Steelers offense would become more evident. Colvin's usage would be a balancing act for defensive coordinator Todd Wash.

Sending Colvin after the quarterback could be a risk for the Jaguars' coverage unit against a talented offense. Still, the potential rewards could outweigh the gamble against the Steelers.

