Jets DB Jamal Adams was among the four players the Jaguars considered with the fourth overall pick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the fourth overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, the Jaguars selected running back Leonard Fournette out of LSU.

The results have been encouraging through three games, but had the Jaguars' fate been a little different, they could have ended up with current New York Jets safety Jamal Adams.

Adams was Fournette's teammate at LSU. He was also one of the four players the Jaguars considered with the fourth overall pick.

By the time the Jaguars' selection was made, the Cleveland Browns had selected defensive end Myles Garrett, the Chicago Bears had traded up for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the San Francisco 49ers had chosen defensive end Solomon Thomas.

"Certainly we have a lot more work to do, but as we sat and discussed this entire scenario there are four players right there that we coveted, to be honest with you," Jaguars football executive Tom Coughlin said on April 27. "Adams just went [to the Jets with the sixth overall pick]. He was the fourth one."

The selection of Fournette was probably the right move, as the Jaguars spent plenty of free agent money on current veteran safeties Tashaun Gipson and Barry Church during the last two offseasons. The Jaguars needed a running back to carry the load, as Fournette has done in recent weeks.

Since that night in April, Fournette has been as good as advertised at running back, while Adams has become a young leader in the Jets' locker room.

Both players have been strong performers through the first three games of their rookie season.

Now the pair will battle in Week 4 at MetLife Stadium. The collision course between the former teammates and two of the Jaguars' "coveted" draft prospects could impact the final score Sunday.

While it probably won't tip the scales on whether or not the Jaguars made the right decision in April, it will definitely be a matchup worth watching this weekend.

- The Jaguars are also set to battle against a few other familiar faces in New York:

Last year's starting left tackle Kelvin Beachum now serves in the same role with the Jets. He signed with New York during free agency.

Former Jaguars seventh-round pick and wide receiver-turned-tight end Neal Sterling also plays for New York. He signed with the Jets shortly after being released by the Jaguars earlier this month.

- The Jaguars made a pair of practice squad moves Tuesday. The team signed running back Jhurell Pressley to the practice roster and placed running back Tim Cook on practice squad injured reserve.

