Myers discusses the similarities between golfing and kicking, Jaguars adding DeCamillis

The Players Championship has been a popular event for Jaguars players for years.

A large chunk of the current roster plays golf. They enjoy the competition on a different field of play.

While the two sports aren't all that similar, one position on the football field can clearly relate to golf.

Being an NFL kicker is a lot like being a golfer.

Jaguars kicker Jason Myers sees the correlation between the occupations.

“It’s similar, like you pick a spot, obviously there’s distance required in golf, but for us you try to hit same distance every time,” Myers said on Friday while taking a break from watching the tournament.

“You pick a spot depending on how the wind is blowing. You’ve got to input that in picking your target down the field and see how much the ball will move, so there’s definitely a similarity between golf and kicking.”

Myers spent part of the weekend at TPC Sawgrass taking in the action of tournament. Myers plays the game and has an appreciation for the athletes in Ponte Vedra Beach.

He started playing consistently four years ago. While he is still new to playing the game often, he has been able to play on some of the best courses in the country, including TPC Scottsdale and Torrey Pines.

Myers has been able to test his game since joining the Jaguars. He said the NFL schedule allows for more frequent trips to the golf course.

“I love golf,” Myers said. “It’s simple. It’s similar to kicking but it’s something to keep you active.”

Myers sometimes plays with Jaguars quarterbacks Blake Bortles, Chad Henne and Brandon Allen. Offensive lineman Luke Bowanko, wide receiver Bryan Walters and former kicker Josh Scobee are also among the familiar faces that Myers sees on the golf course.

Myers said Scobee is the best golfer among the group and Walters is the best current NFL player.

The third-year kicker was able to watch the tournament because of a break during organized team activities this week.

He has been working with new special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, who is now in his second tenure with the Jaguars.

Myers, punter Brad Nortman and long snapper Carson Tinker are getting used to their new coach's style.

“Very detailed, he has been around forever, obviously,” Myers said.

“He knows a lot about kicking, punting and snapping, as well as the ins and outs of being a special teams coordinator. We’re working on stuff, me, Tink and Brad. I’m the youngest and this is going to be my third year, starting to get that ‘veteran’ [treatment], so he kind of lets us do what we do already, but he has his input on stuff.”

Myers received some insight on DeCamillis from Scobee earlier in the offseason. The information offered a preview into what Myers has experienced so far with the Super Bowl-winning coordinator.

“When we hired Joe, I talked to Josh a little bit,” Myers said. “He just said he is very detailed and has his opinion on stuff, but for the most part, he’s going to do what helps you to be your best on Sunday. You can already tell that’s what it is.”

Myers believes DeCamillis was a great hire for the Jaguars and the team's three specialists.

“All three of us are young, but we’re getting to the point where we are established,” Myers said. “You’re never comfortable anywhere, but you’re still working hard. I think [DeCamillis] is a good fit for us.”

