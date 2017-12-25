Jaguars WR Jaelen Strong says he tore his ACL against the 49ers

Jaguars wide receiver Jaelen Strong confirmed he suffered a torn ACL Sunday during Jacksonville's 44-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Strong wrote about the injury in an Instagram post following the game.
I never questioned God when he continued to overflow my life with blessings so I won’t question him now. I was cut in September by the Texans. Jags claimed me a day after. 14 weeks later I am finally active. My first reception goes for a TD. IM SO EXCITED to finally be out here w GANG grinding w my dogs and then I tear my ACL. I walked off on my own power cause i immediately thought of who was watching me, our youth! Let this be a testimony for you. No matter what knocks you down you gotta pull ya self back up and what better way to show you then this... can’t wait to watch my dogs in the OFFS! Love everybody who been in my corner. And ima come back on some savage shit and I promise you that w every bone in my body! Thank you #Strizzy
Strong suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of the Week 16 game.
The third-year wide receiver caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown during his first game with the Jaguars.
DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for stats, scores, analysis, stories and more
Strong was initially claimed off waivers from the Houston Texans in September. He was eventually waived again and placed on the Jaguars' practice squad.
The Jaguars promoted Strong to the active roster on Saturday.
Strong's ACL tear is the latest in a long line of significant wide receiver injuries for the Jaguars.
Jacksonville lost Allen Robinson for the season in Week 1 after he suffered a torn ACL. Allen Hurns has missed six games due to an ankle injury.
Rookie Dede Westbrook missed nine games while recovering from core muscle surgery. Marqise Lee is currently dealing with an ankle injury that forced him to miss the game against the 49ers.
The Jaguars currently have three healthy wide receivers on the roster. Westbrook, Keelan Cole and Jaydon Mickens will be relied on as Hurns and Lee recover from their respective ankle injuries.
Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs