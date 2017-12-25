Jaguars WR Jaelen Strong says he tore his ACL against the 49ers

December 24, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jaelen Strong (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in front of wide receiver Dede Westbrook (12) against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)

Jaguars wide receiver Jaelen Strong confirmed he suffered a torn ACL Sunday during Jacksonville's 44-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Strong wrote about the injury in an Instagram post following the game.

Strong suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of the Week 16 game.

The third-year wide receiver caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown during his first game with the Jaguars.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

Strong was initially claimed off waivers from the Houston Texans in September. He was eventually waived again and placed on the Jaguars' practice squad.

The Jaguars promoted Strong to the active roster on Saturday.

Strong's ACL tear is the latest in a long line of significant wide receiver injuries for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville lost Allen Robinson for the season in Week 1 after he suffered a torn ACL. Allen Hurns has missed six games due to an ankle injury.

Rookie Dede Westbrook missed nine games while recovering from core muscle surgery. Marqise Lee is currently dealing with an ankle injury that forced him to miss the game against the 49ers.

The Jaguars currently have three healthy wide receivers on the roster. Westbrook, Keelan Cole and Jaydon Mickens will be relied on as Hurns and Lee recover from their respective ankle injuries.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV