Jaguars WR Allen Robinson suffers an ACL injury against Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Wide receiver Allen Robinson suffered a serious injury in the Jaguars' 29-7 win over the Houston Texans Sunday.

Robinson suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in his left knee during the Jaguars' first offensive series of the season, the team confirmed Sunday.

ACL injuries typically end seasons.

Robinson caught a 17-yard pass from quarterback Blake Bortles and his momentum sent him out of bounds. He limped back onto the field after the play and eventually laid on the turf at NRG Stadium.

The former second-round pick had a strong training camp following an underwhelming performance last season. He was the Jaguars' primary X receiver and Bortles' No. 1 target.

In 43 games, Robinson has produced 202 catches for 2,848 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl after catching 80 passes for 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 2015.

Entering free agency next March, Robinson is now in an awkward position.

Robinson and the Jaguars were unable to reach a deal on a contract extension prior to the start of the regular season.

Jacksonville could choose to move on from the receiver following his severe injury. Robinson may not be recovered from the injury by the time the team returns for training camp next offseason.

The Jaguars currently have fellow veteran wide receivers Allen Hurns, Marqise Lee and Arrelious Benn on the active roster. Undrafted wide receiver Keelan Cole made a strong impression on the coaching staff during training camp and the preseason. The rookie could be poised for a major role in the coming weeks.

Hurns will likely take over Robinson's responsibilities moving forward. Cole or Benn would probably man the slot in three-receiver sets. Robinson's injury could expand playing time for tight ends Ben Koyack and James O'Shaughnessy this season.

O'Shaughnessy was claimed off waivers following final cuts. He caught a pass for 18 yards in his Jaguars debut Sunday.

The Jaguars only have one wide receiver on the practice squad. Undrafted wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo was added to the practice roster following final cuts.

Robinson is the third Jaguars wide receiver to have his season ended prematurely in the last few weeks. Shane Wynn and Dede Westbrook were both placed on injured reserve earlier this month.

