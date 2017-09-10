Jaguars WR Allen Robinson injures knee in regular season opener against Texans, ruled out for game

Jul 27, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) waits for the signal to head for the locker room as rains begin to fall during drills at the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp on the NFL Football Practice Fields at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

The Jaguars lost wide receiver Allen Robinson to a left knee injury in the first quarter of Sunday's regular season opener against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

The former Pro Bowl player caught a 17-yard pass for the game's initial earned first down. He ran out of bounds and walked to back to the field with a limp.

Robinson eventually fell to the turf and was assisted by the team's medical staff.

He was able to walk to the locker room on his own power. However, Robinson was ruled out for the rest of the game.

