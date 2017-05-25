Jaguars WR Allen Hurns working to turn things around: 'Last year wasn't up to my standard at all'

Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns addresses the media during organized team activities. (Photo Courtesy: Mike Kaye, WTLV)

Allen Hurns will be the first to admit that last season was a disappoint for both him and his teammates.

The fourth-year wide receiver signed a massive extension last offseason after putting up 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2015. He failed to reward the Jaguars with his performance following the big money deal.

Hurns spent most of last season on the injury report. He ended up missing the final five games of the season with a hamstring injury.

He was held to just 35 receptions for 477 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The Jaguars went 3-13.

After taking those lumps, Hurns and his receiver running mate, Allen Robinson, decided to change the way they prepare for the season.

The dynamic receiving duo spent the offseason in Phoenix, Arizona, working on their technique and their bodies.

"I did a lot of change of direction things and also strengthening things," Hurns said on Thursday. "I put on some weight, cut down on my diet, body fat, so things went well up there."

Hurns and Robinson both need to return to their 2015 form for the Jaguars to be successful. Robinson was a Pro Bowl selection and produced 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns during that campaign.

Last year, Robinson was held to just 883 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Hurns said the pair wanted to straighten out their preparation in hopes of rekindling the spark that made them successful in prior years.

"We both know that [last year] wasn’t a year that we wanted or anything like that," Hurns said.

"We just use that as motivation. We’ve been through the ups and downs for the most part during our career. Now, it’s stay consistent. We tell each other that it doesn’t matter what you did last year or the year before. Each year, you have something to prove.”

Hurns and Robinson now have a new boss. Former Jaguars great Keenan McCardell is the team's new wide receivers coach.

“It’s been great," Hurns said about working with McCardell.

"That’s a guy that’s played the game for a long time. He knows different things. It’s always good learning new things, especially being a pro. It’s never enough. You have to know different tools for different situations and things like that. He’s a really good coach. He’s on us a lot. He’s going to push us to be great.”

Hurns knows he has to improve himself. He has to be the best target possible for quarterback Blake Bortles to be successful.

“It starts with me," Hurns said.

"I have to improve. I know, last year wasn’t up to my standard at all. The way I played, I had drops, I wasn’t available six games and things like that. For the most part, just control what I can: be available and make plays when it comes my way. Make plays. For the most part, we can learn from each other. Just get on the same page and be consistent with what we have to do.”

