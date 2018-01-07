Jaguars win first playoff game in over a decade against Bills

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: Tight end Ben Koyack #83 of the Jacksonville Jaguars spikes the ball after catching a third quarter touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Photo: Mike Ehrmann, 2018 Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars earned their first playoff victory in over a decade by defeating the Buffalo Bills, 10-3, Sunday at EverBank Field.

A listless first half led to a low-scoring playoff affair on the First Coast. The Jaguars (10-6, 1-0) and the Bills (9-7, 0-1) traded punts for the majority of the game, as both quarterbacks struggled to move the ball downfield with any sort of consistency.

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles completed just 12-of-23 passes for 87 passing yards and a touchdown against the Bills. Bortles was inaccurate throughout the first half, as he completed just 6-of-15 passing attempts during the first two quarters.

Bortles' lone consistent target during the game was rookie wide receiver Dede Westbrook. The fourth-round pick collected 48 receiving yards on five catches.

The Jaguars' quarterback was able to produce on the ground against Buffalo. He picked up 88 rushing yards in the game, leading the team. At halftime, Bortles had two more rushing yards (35) than passing yards (33). His final rushing-yard total set a new playoff franchise record.

With Bortles leading the team in rushing yards, the afternoon was a clear disappoint for first-round pick Leonard Fournette. The rookie running back ran for 57 rushing yards on 21 carries and collected 21 receiving yards on three catches. He averaged just 2.7 yards per carry.

The Jaguars' defense was able to keep the Bills' offense in check for the majority of the game.

Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson collected a solo sack on the first defensive series. Linebacker Myles Jack produced a big sack in the fourth quarter.

Cornerback Aaron Colvin produced the first interception of his career in the first quarter. Fellow cornerback Jalen Ramsey sealed the game with a fourth-quarter interception on a pass thrown by Bills backup quarterback Nathan Peterman.

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor was able to evade pass rushers throughout most of the game, targeting the middle of the field with his throws. Taylor completed 17-of-37 passes for 134 passing yards and an interception.

Bills running back LeSean McCoy managed to produce 119 total yards on 25 total touches. The Bills picked up 126 total rushing yards against Jacksonville.

Taylor provided 27 rushing yards on seven carries.

The punters and the special teams units were kept busy on Sunday. Jaguars punter Brad Nortman pinned the Bills within their own 20-yard line three times.

The Jaguars were penalized five times for 34 yards during the game. The Bills were whistled for four penalties for 42 yards.

There were 69,442 tickets distributed for the Jaguars' first home playoff game since Jan. 23, 2000.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Punter Brad Nortman punted nine times Sunday. He placed the ball within the 20-yard line three times, controlling the field-position battle. He set a new Jaguars postseason franchise record for punts within the 20-yard line against Buffalo.

PLAY OF THE GAME

On fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line, quarterback Blake Bortles hit tight end Ben Koyack for a touchdown completion in the back of the end zone. The score was the first touchdown of the game and put the Jaguars up, 10-3, with 42 seconds left in the third quarter.

STAT OF THE GAME

Bortles completed 6-of-15 passes for 33 passing yards in the first half. He had more rushing yards (35) than passing yards through the first two quarters.

INJURY UPDATE

The Jaguars were without running back T.J. Yeldon due to an illness.

During the second quarter, linebacker Paul Posluszny suffered a hip injury. Wide receiver Jaydon Mickens suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter.

