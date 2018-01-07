WTLV
Jaguars Wild-Card Round Inactives: Lee set to play in playoff opener against Bills

Mike Kaye, WTLV 11:36 AM. EST January 07, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars will have wide receiver Marqise Lee back in the lineup Sunday during the team's wild-card round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Lee missed the final two regular-season games due to an ankle injury suffered during the Week 15 win over the Houston Texans. He was listed as questionable on Friday after only participating in one of three practices this week.

Lee 'return will be a big boost to the Jaguars' offense, as Jacksonville will have its four top receivers in the lineup for the first time.

The quartet of Lee, Allen Hurns, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole has been missing a member throughout the season. Cole was the only Jaguars wide receiver to play in all 16 regular-season games. 

While Lee is active, running back T.J. Yeldon is not due to an illness. Other notable inactives for the opening round of the playoffs include defensive tackle Eli Ankou and cornerback Jalen Myrick.

Below is the entire list of Jaguars inactives for the wild-card round:

- RB TJ Yeldon

- WR Montay Crockett

- DT Eli Ankou

- CB Jalen Myrick

- OL Chris Reed

- OL Will Poehls

- OL Josh Walker

