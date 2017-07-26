Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson hosts back to school program at Academy Sports

Allen Robinson hosts a charity event at Academy Sports. (Photo: WTLV) (Photo: Kaye, Michael)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson hosted his second annual Back To School program at Academy Sports + Outdoors on the Southside on Tuesday.

The former Pro Bowl wide receiver's event was part of an outreach initiative from his Within Reach Foundation.

Robinson provided 50 Jacksonville-area kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida with a shopping spree in partnership with Academy Sports + Outdoors. The pre-selected children spent the afternoon cruising around aisles, picking out shoes, clothing and more.

"It's just so fun giving back and seeing the excitement from the kids and the parents," Robinson said.

Robinson also announced that his second annual Celebrity Surf & Turf event will be held on October 2.

