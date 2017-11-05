Jaguars Week 9 inactives: Fournette benched for team violation, Robinson to play against Bengals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars have benched starting running back Leonard Fournette in Week 9 for an infraction of a team rule.

“Leonard Fournette is not playing in today’s game due to an infraction of a team rule,” Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said in a statement Sunday. “This has been addressed internally and further details will not be made public.”

The loss of the first-round pick could have a huge impact on the Jaguars' offense against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The team will rely on the trio of T.J. Yeldon, Chris Ivory and Corey Grant for the second-straight game. Fournette missed Week 7 with an ankle injury.

Left tackle Cam Robinson (ankle) will be active in Week 9, despite receiving a questionable designation Friday. Robinson injured his ankle on the first drive of the 27-0 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. The bye week gave him extra time to heal before playing against the Bengals.

Starting wide receiver Marqise Lee (knee) will also be active against Cincinnati. Lee missed the first two practices of the week but returned for Friday's session. Listed as questionable, Lee told several reporters he expected to play in Week 9.

Lee will start opposite Allen Hurns against the Bengals. Rookie wide receiver Keelan Cole will join them in three-wide receiver sets.

The Jaguars will not have starting right guard A.J. Cann against Cincinnati. Cann was injured during practice on Thursday and was a late addition to the injury report.

He will be replaced by starting center Brandon Linder at right guard. Tyler Shatley, who has started in place of Linder for the last three games, will stay at starting center.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

Below is the entire inactive list for the Jaguars in Week 9:

- RB Leonard Fournette

- G A.J. Cann

- OT Will Poehls

- G Josh Walker

- WR Jaelen Strong

- CB Tyler Patmon

- DT Sheldon Day

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV