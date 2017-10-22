Jaguars Week 7 inactives: Leonard Fournette to miss game against Colts

Oct 15, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Los Angeles Rams strong safety John Johnson (43) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) during the second half of a football game at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

The Jaguars will be without first-round running back Leonard Fournette for the first time this season on Sunday.

Fournette (ankle) will miss the Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The rookie injured his ankle during the Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Entering this weekend, Fournette ranked second in the league with 596 rushing yards. He has scored a touchdown in every game that he has appeared in so far.

The loss is huge for the Jaguars, as Fournette is the best player on Jacksonville's offense. He is averaging nearly 100 rushing yards and a touchdown in each game.

Veteran running backs Chris Ivory, T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant will be expected to pickup the slack in Fournette's absence. Ivory posted a career-high nine receptions against the Rams last week. Yeldon will be active for the first time this season.

Joining Fournette on the sidelines will be center Brandon Linder, who is missing his third-straight game with an undisclosed illness. He was ruled out for the AFC South matchup Friday.

Backup center Tyler Shatley will fill in for Linder again on Sunday.

Safety Tashaun Gipson (neck) and wide receiver Marqise Lee (knee) are active. The two players were game-time decisions, as they were listed as questionable heading into the weekend.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

Below is the entire list of inactives for the Jaguars in Week 7:

- RB Leonard Fournette

- C Brandon Linder

- CB Jalen Myrick

- CB Lafayette Pitts

- OL Will Poehls

- G Josh Walker

- WR Jaelen Strong

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV