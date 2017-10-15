Jaguars' Week 6 inactives: Omameh, Benn to play against Rams, Yeldon inactive again

The Jaguars will have starting left guard Patrick Omameh in the lineup for the Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Omameh (hip) was considered a game-time decision entering Sunday's battle at EverBank Field. He will start for the Jaguars at his usual left guard spot against the Rams.
Wide receiver Arrelious Benn, who was also listed as questionable, will play as well. Benn suffered a groin injury in practice Wednesday.
Center Brandon Linder was ruled out on Friday with an illness. He will miss his second-straight game with backup Tyler Shatley taking his place in the starting lineup.
Running back T.J. Yeldon is also inactive. He has yet to play in a game this season.
DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for stats, scores, analysis, stories and more
Below you'll the entire inactive list for the Jaguars in Week 6:
RB T.J. Yeldon
OT Will Poehls
G Josh Walker
CB Jalen Myrick
LB Donald Payne
WR Jaelen Strong
C Brandon Linder
Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs