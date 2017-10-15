Jaguars' Week 6 inactives: Omameh, Benn to play against Rams, Yeldon inactive again

Sep 10, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Patrick Omameh (77) looks on from the bench during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Shanna Lockwood, Shanna Lockwood)

The Jaguars will have starting left guard Patrick Omameh in the lineup for the Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Omameh (hip) was considered a game-time decision entering Sunday's battle at EverBank Field. He will start for the Jaguars at his usual left guard spot against the Rams.

Wide receiver Arrelious Benn, who was also listed as questionable, will play as well. Benn suffered a groin injury in practice Wednesday.

Center Brandon Linder was ruled out on Friday with an illness. He will miss his second-straight game with backup Tyler Shatley taking his place in the starting lineup.

Running back T.J. Yeldon is also inactive. He has yet to play in a game this season.

Below you'll the entire inactive list for the Jaguars in Week 6:

RB T.J. Yeldon

OT Will Poehls

G Josh Walker

CB Jalen Myrick

LB Donald Payne

WR Jaelen Strong

C Brandon Linder

