Jaguars Week 5 inactives: Marqise Lee is active, Brandon Linder is out against the Steelers

The Jaguars will have starting wide receiver Marqise Lee available against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.

Lee was listed as questionable with a ribs injury Friday. Lee felt comfortable enough to play at Heinz Field and he will do so against the Steelers.

The Jaguars weren't as lucky with center Brandon Linder (illness). The starting offensive lineman stayed behind in Jacksonville Saturday. Wide receiver Jaelen Strong (hamstring) also missed the trip.

Both were listed as questionable Friday.

Defensive end Lerentee McCray was ruled out with a knee injury earlier in the week.

Veteran backup lineman Tyler Shatley will start in place of Linder at center.

Below is the entire list of inactives for the Jaguars in Week 5:

- C Brandon Linder

- DE Lerentee McCray

- WR Jaelen Strong

- OL Will Poehls

- CB Jalen Myrick

- OL Josh Walker

- RB T.J. Yeldon

