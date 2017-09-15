WTLV
Jaguars Week 2 Injury Report: Ramsey listed as questionable heading into matchup vs. Titans

Mike Kaye, WTLV 1:08 PM. EDT September 15, 2017

The Jaguars' top defensive back may miss the team's regular season home debut Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey injured his ankle in the Week 1 win over the Houston Texans. He failed to practice throughout the week and is now listed as questionable for the matchup against his hometown team.

Ramsey had three tackles and three pass breakups against the Texans. He scored his first NFL touchdown off an interception against the Titans in Week 16 of last season.

Safety Calvin Pryor was ruled out on Friday. He suffered an ankle injury during Wednesday's practice.

Below is the easy to read synopsis:

Questionable: CB Jalen Ramsey (ankle)

OUT: S Calvin Pryor (ankle)

- Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone wouldn't commit to playing running back T.J. Yeldon, despite his exclusion from the injury report. He said this was Yeldon's first real week of practice in a while. Marrone added that he liked the way Yeldon moved on the field.

- Marrone believes the Titans are greatly improved since last season's Week 16 matchup. He mentioned rookie cornerback Adoree' Jackson as a notable addition to the Tennessee roster.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

