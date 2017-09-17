Jaguars Week 2 Inactives: Ramsey set to play against Titans, Yeldon out for a second straight week

Sep 10, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) walks off the field for halftime against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Shanna Lockwood, Shanna Lockwood)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars will have cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the lineup for the team's home opener against the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

Despite suffering an ankle injury against the Houston Texans in Week 1, Ramsey was not included on the list of inactives prior to the AFC South showdown at EverBank Field.

Safety Calvin Pryor was ruled out Friday with an ankle injury. Other notable inactives include running back T.J. Yeldon and cornerback Jalen Myrick.

Here are the seven inactives for the Jaguars in Week 2:

S Calvin Pryor

RB T.J. Yeldon

CB Jalen Myrick

LB Blair Brown

OT Will Poehls

G Josh Walker

DT Sheldon Day

