Jaguars Week 2 Inactives: Ramsey set to play against Titans, Yeldon out for a second straight week

Mike Kaye, WTLV 11:32 AM. EDT September 17, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars will have cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the lineup for the team's home opener against the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

Despite suffering an ankle injury against the Houston Texans in Week 1, Ramsey was not included on the list of inactives prior to the AFC South showdown at EverBank Field.

Safety Calvin Pryor was ruled out Friday with an ankle injury. Other notable inactives include running back T.J. Yeldon and cornerback Jalen Myrick.

Here are the seven inactives for the Jaguars in Week 2:

S Calvin Pryor

RB T.J. Yeldon

CB Jalen Myrick

LB Blair Brown

OT Will Poehls

G Josh Walker

DT Sheldon Day

