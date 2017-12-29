Jaguars' Week 17 injury report: Three listed as questionable, Lee ruled out

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 01: Cam Robinson #74 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action against Kony Ealy #94 of the New York Jets during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Photo: Al Bello, 2017 Getty Images)

The Jaguars listed three players as questionable prior to their season-finale clash with the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

Left tackle Cam Robinson (abdominal), defensive tackle Abry Jones (back) and linebacker Blair Brown (concussion protocol) were listed as game-time decisions Friday.

Robinson suffered an abdominal strain during the Week 16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. However, he practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week.

If Robinson is unable to play this weekend, swing tackle Josh Wells would take his place.

Jones injured his back during last week's loss to the 49ers. If he is unable to play, Jones would likely be replaced by former All-Pro nose tackle Marcell Dareus against the Titans.

Dareus has yet to start a game for the Jaguars since being acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills in October.

Brown was entered into the league's concussion protocol during the game against San Francisco. He practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week.

Wide receiver Marqise Lee (ankle) was ruled out for the season finale. He missed last week's game and hasn't practiced since Week 15.

Lee was replaced by rookie wide receiver Dede Westbrook against the 49ers. Westbrook is likely to play the same role against the Titans.

Fellow wide receiver Allen Hurns was taken off the injury report for Week 17. He has missed six-straight games with an ankle injury. Hurns is expected to play against the Titans.

