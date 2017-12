JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 05: Blake Bortles #5, Marqise Lee #11 and Allen Hurns #88 of the Jacksonville Jaguars walk across the field in the second half of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at EverBank Field on November 5, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) (Photo: Sam Greenwood, 2017 Getty Images)

The Jaguars will be without their two veteran wide receivers Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Both Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns are inactive for the Week 16 matchup due to ankle injuries. Lee was ruled out Friday while Hurns was categorized as questionable heading into the weekend.

This will be Lee's first missed game of the season. He injured his ankle during the first quarter of the Jaguars' Week 15 win over the Houston Texans.

Hurns' inactive streak will move to six games, as he has been sidelined since Week 11.

The Jaguars will rely on the young trio of Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and Jaydon Mickens against the 49ers. The team also promoted fellow wide receiver Jaelen Strong to the active roster Saturday.

Below is the full list of inactives for the Jaguars in Week 16:

- WR Marqise Lee

- WR Allen Hurns

- OT Will Poehls

- G Josh Walker

- G Chris Reed

- LB Carroll Phillips

- DT Eli Ankou

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV