Jaguars wanted to add speed to roster in draft, Myrick's emotional Saturday ends with tears of joy

The Jaguars wanted to acquire players with speed in this draft.

"I’ve always had a stop watch on my desk," Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin said on Saturday.

"The thing doesn’t even have a battery anymore. The one I’ve got, I can’t find the battery for. Whenever I look at it, it reminds me: speed.”

From Leonard Fournette to Dede Westbrook to Marquez Williams, all seven picks in the draft posted impressive 40-yard dash times for their sizes and positions. The standout of the group was seventh-round pick Jalen Myrick, who ran a 4.28-second time at the NFL Combine.

The run was the fastest among cornerbacks in Indianapolis this year.

"I think he expected to go a lot higher," General Manager Dave Caldwell said.

"We expected him to go higher, especially after the Combine he had. This is a guy who is versatile. He can play nickel corner, maybe grow into a free safety. He can play outside in the game in a pinch, be on coverage units on special teams, be a gunner, be a vice, but also has return skills as punter returner and kick returner.”

The Jaguars had their eyes on special teams throughout the final day of the draft. Speed was a key factor in who they targeted.

"We want to look for guys who can make a difference right away next year and upgrade team speed, upgrade special teams speed and we feel like we have done that,” Caldwell said.

Myrick's emotional rollercoaster into the NFL

Myrick received a call from the Jaguars prior to the 222nd pick in the NFL Draft.

He had waited and waited, watching 221 names scroll across the screen before his time in the spotlight. At some point, he would have probably been excited to be picked by the orangutan at the Indianapolis Zoo.

But then the phone rang.

Caldwell was on the other end and told Myrick that he was going to be a Jaguar. The general manager attempted to pass the phone to Coughlin, but the call disconnected.

“He started to get emotional as I started to hand him to Tom," Caldwell said. "I think Tom [accidentally] hung the phone up on him. He got disconnected. He maybe thought it was an April Fool’s joke and started crying, but we called him back and Coach Coughlin and Coach [Doug] Marrone talked to him.”

Myrick thought he would be selected anywhere from the third to the fifth round. He ended up falling to the Jaguars in the seventh. Jacksonville's scouting staff had him ranked much higher than his inevitable landing spot.

"You know, it was a tough day, waiting and waiting and then for it to finally happen," Myrick said.

"It was just an overwhelming of emotion to get that phone call that I was going to be a Jaguar was just one of the best feelings that I’ve ever had after being down the whole day about what’s going on and how it was playing out. I didn’t even care; I was just ready, just give me the opportunity. I was just waiting for the opportunity and my name to come across that screen and it did and it just took over me, it took over me emotionally and it just came out.”

Myrick fought back tears during a call with local media. It was a battle that he couldn't help but lose, as he realized his NFL dream had come true.

The feeling of overwhelming emotion is nothing new to Myrick. He plays with the same energy and passion on the field.

"Yes, they were right next to me," Myrick said.

"My dad was in the car and we were just discussing things and we were just thinking about other options and what might happen and then next thing I know the call came and it just took over and he knew what it was, we saw the number and I was saying Jacksonville, and I was like that’s only an hour and a half from where I am. I was just so ready. I was just so happy.”

More Draft Tidbits

- Jaguars Director of College Scouting Mark Ellenz compared new Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette to Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley.

“Size, speed, toughness, strength, explosiveness," Ellenz said about the comparison. "That’s pretty much my first inclination when I was viewing him last year and this year.”

Ellenz added that Fournette's explosiveness is evident on film, even to casual observers.

“Pretty easy," Ellenz said. "I think my six-year-old daughter can figure out how explosive and fast he is. 2015 obviously he had more production. If you have any questions, turn on the Mississippi game from this year.”

- Among the confirmed Jaguars undrafted free agent class are Middle Tennessee running back I'Tavius Mathers, Utah defensive end Hunter Dimick, Jacksonville University linebacker Justin Horton and Illinois linebacker Carroll Phillips.

Mathers was a standout of the East-West Shrine Game practices in January. Horton is among the few JU players to receive an NFL contract in the program's history.

Dimick finished last season third in the nation with 14.5 sacks. Phillips produced nine sacks during his senior season.

- Fournette, Cam Robinson and Dawuane Smoot all played under former NFL head coaches in college.

Fournette's offensive coordinator at LSU was Cam Cameron, who served as the Miami Dolphins' head coach in 2007. The pro-style play-calling will likely help Fournette adapt to the NFL easier.

“Yeah, they operate a lot of downhill," Ellenz said of LSU's offense. "They’ll run some outside zone, they’ll run some power inside, kind of a mix of both. We think [Fournette] can do both equally. The best thing though is he’s got really good instincts and can put his foot in the ground and get downhill.”

Robinson played for Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban, who served as the Dolphins' head coach from 2005-06. He also had former Oakland Raiders Head Coach Lane Kiffin as an offensive coordinator.

"I think it will help here as far as the play calling and things of that nature because obviously the offensive coordinator last year there will be some carry-over from that sense," Marrone said. "I think we’re at a day and age now where we have to be able to evaluate players from all different systems.

Smoot played for Head Coach Lovie Smith at Illinois. Smith held the same post with the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his career.

“[Smith] prepared me to be professional," Smoot said.

"How he treated the whole team, including me, he treated us like men. There is a slim line. You either do what you have to do or there is going to be consequences, so just treating me like that and preparing me to be a professional.”

