Jaguars waive undrafted rookie safety Charlie Miller

The Jaguars made a minor roster move prior to the launch of training camp.

Undrafted safety Charlie Miller was waived on Monday with an injury settlement.

Miller was signed as an undrafted free agent in May. The defensive back from Dartmouth spent the entirety of the offseason program on the roster.

Miller is the third undrafted rookie to be waived by the Jaguars since the culmination of mandatory minicamp. He joins center Parker Collins and cornerback Jeremy Cutrer on the unemployment line.

Miller is subject to waivers.

The Jaguars' roster currently stands at 89 players with one spot open.

Rookies and first-year players will return to EverBank Field on Wednesday and quarterbacks arrive on Friday. The entire team is expected back on July 26.

Following Miller's departure, the Jaguars currently have Tashaun Gipson, Barry Church, Peyton Thompson, Jarrod Wilson, James Sample and Jarrod Harper at safety.

