Jaguars lose sloppy season-finale battle against Titans

A pair of turnovers late in the second quarter came back to haunt the Jaguars (10-6) Sunday during a 15-10 season-finale loss to the Tennessee Titans (9-7) in Nashville.

A muffed punt by returner Jaydon Mickens - in chorus with an unnecessary roughness penalty - put the Titans in field goal range and Tennessee took advantage. The field goal by Titans kicker Ryan Succop put Tennessee in front, 9-3, with 1:21 remaining in the first half.

On the Jaguars' next offensive series, wide receiver Keelan Cole fumbled after catching a pass on a crossing route. The Titans recovered in the ball within the red zone, setting up another successful field goal attempt just before halftime.

The Titans took a 12-3 lead to halftime. The Jaguars were unable to recover from there.

Quarterback Blake Bortles and the Jaguars' offense failed to move the ball down the field for the majority of the game. Bortles completed 15-of-34 passes for 158 passing yards and two interceptions.

Titans safety Kevin Byard produced both interceptions on Bortles.

The Jaguars' quarterback was sacked two times by the Titans. Tennessee outside linebacker Brian Orakpo and defensive tackle Jurrell Casey both produced solo sacks.

Bortles' top target was Cole, who caught four passes for 33 yards. Fellow wide receiver Allen Hurns chipped in another 38 receiving yards on three catches.

Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette surpassed 1,000 rushing yards on the season in the second quarter. He produced 69 rushing yards and 67 receiving yards against Tennessee.

The Titans were paced on offense by quarterback Marcus Mariota. The Tennessee quarterback completed 12-of-21 passes for 134 passing yards and a touchdown.

Mariota also ran for 60 rushing yards on 10 carries.

A 66-yard screen pass to running back Derrick Henry led to the game's first score. Henry ran for 51 rushing yards as well.

Jacksonville sacked Mariota three times on Sunday. Defensive tackles Eli Ankou and Marcell Dareus both produced their first solo sacks in a Jaguars uniform.

The Jaguars were flagged for six penalties for 41 yards. The Titans were called for just two penalties for 15 yards.

Jacksonville turned the ball over four times. The Titans had just one turnover but it was returned for a touchdown.

The Titans swept the season series against the AFC South champions. The two Titans losses were the Jaguars' only division defeats of the season.

The season finale's results led to the Jaguars' first two-game losing streak of the season.

The win for the Titans helped Tennessee clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2008.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Kicker Josh Lambo made a 41-yard field goal and an extra point attempt. Lambo made 19-of-20 field goal attempts during the regular season.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue returned a fumble recovery 67 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The fumble occurred because Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota ran into running back Derrick Henry. The score by the defense cut the Titans' lead to five points.

STAT OF THE GAME

The fumble-recovery touchdown by Ngakoue was the Jaguars' seventh defensive score of the season.

INJURY UPDATES

The Jaguars played without left tackle Cam Robinson (abdomen), wide receiver Marqise Lee (ankle) and nose tackle Abry Jones (back) due to injuries.

Jaguars safety Barry Church suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter. He returned to the game after a short absence.

