Jaguars spread some holiday cheer in 38-17 win over the Titans at EverBank Field on Christmas Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With interim head coach Doug Marrone at the helm, the Jaguars (3-12) broke a nine-game losing streak and won for the first time at EverBank Field in over a year.

Jacksonville led early and never relented, as the Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans (8-7), 38-17, on Saturday.

The Jaguars came out swinging, as quarterback Blake Bortles was seemingly reborn under Marrone's leadership. The quarterback went 18-of-23 for 217 yards and a touchdown in the first half, setting the tone early with a throw for a score.

Bortles used all of his weapons, spreading the ball around to wide receivers Marqise Lee, Allen Robinson and Bryan Walters. Lee produced three receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown, Robinson secured nine catches for 147 yards and Walters collected five grabs for 45 yards. Lee also threw a touchdown pass to Bortles in the fourth quarter.

Bortles finished the game with a 26-of-38 completion ratio, producing 325 passing yards and a touchdown. Kicker Jason Myers made 4-of-4 field goals, including a successful attempt from 56 yards, but missed two extra points.

Running back Chris Ivory produced 114 total yards and a touchdown on 18 touches, but also fumbled in the second quarter. It was his fifth fumble of the season.

The Jaguars produced 415 total yards of offense in front of the team's home crowd.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota completed just 8-of-20 passes for 99 passing yards and a touchdown. He was injured in the third quarter after he was sacked by Jaguars rookie defensive tackle Sheldon Day. The quarterback suffered a right ankle injury and was carted off the field.

Veteran backup quarterback Matt Cassel finished the game for the Titans. He completed 13-of-23 passes for 124 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Tight end Delanie Walker caught three receptions for 23 yards and touchdown. Wide receiver Rishard Matthews added three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars defense held the Titans running game in check, as DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry produced just 54 total rushing yards on the day.

The Jaguars defense produced three sacks and held the Titans offense to 263 total yards on Christmas Eve. Jaguars rookie cornerback Jalen Ramsey also returned an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville committed just four penalties for 45 yards in the win. Tennessee was flagged for six infractions for 49 yards.

THE GAME

The Jaguars started off with the ball on their own 25-yard line and picked up the game's initial earned first down in three plays. The Jacksonville offense started off with great poise, especially in the passing game, as Bortles hit Robinson and Lee for big gains.

The eight-play, 80-yard drive was capped by a 21-yard completion for a touchdown by Lee. Following an extra point, the Jaguars led 7-0 with 11:03 left in the first quarter.

Following the score, the Jaguars defense kept the momentum going. Jacksonville's defenders forced the Titans offense off the field in three plays. The Titans would punt 43 yards, but wide receiver Bryan Walters was able to picked up 10 yards on the return.

Starting from its own 26-yard line, the Jaguars offense went back on the attack. Using running back Chris Ivory to pick up the early ground, Jacksonville was able to get down the field with ease. Bortles hit Robinson for an 18-yard gain to get the Jaguars in the redzone. The Jacksonville would eventually settle for a 29-yard field goal from kicker Jason Myers. The Jaguars were up 10-0 with 4:03 left in the first quarter.

The Titans finally got some momentum going after the Myers field goal. On third and 4, Mariota hit running back DeMarco Murray for an 18-yard completion. However, after getting to midfield, the Titans stalled. Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey broke up a pass on third and 10 and forced the Titans to punt for a second time in the first quarter.

The Jaguars couldn't recapture the magic of the first two drives pinned deep in their own territory. Following a sack on second and 12 by Titans linebacker Sean Spence, Bortles threw a four-yard pass to tight end Alex Ellis. The Jaguars were forced to punt for the first time in the game.

Set up at their own 31-yard line, the Titans offense started to move the ball. Mariota hit wide receiver Tajae Sharpe to pickup a first down and get Tennessee into Jacksonville territory. A roughing the passer penalty on Jaguars defensive tackle Sheldon Day moved the ball up 15 more yards to the Jacksonville 24-yard line. The drive ended with a five-yard touchdown completion to wide receiver Rishard Matthews. Following an extra point, the score was 10-7 with 8:59 remaining in the first half.

The Jaguars offense responded with a textbook drive on the next series. Bortles hit Robinson, Lee and Walters for first down gains, guiding the Jaguars to the goal line. While Bortles fumbled at midfield, the Jaguars were able to recover the ball and the quarterback came back firing. Ivory capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown run. After a failed extra point attempt, the Jaguars led 16-7 with 1:57 left in the first half.

Jacksonville's defense added some spice to the stats sheet on its next series against the Titans offense. On first and 10, defensive end Dante Fowler stunted around defensive tackle Malik Jackson and mauled Mariota. The sack went for an eight-yard loss and forced the Titans to call timeout with less than two minutes remaining in the game. The Titans were eventually forced to punt again.

The Jaguars offense made the most of the defense's efforts during their last series of the half. Bortles offered up big throws to Walters, Lee and Robinson to get the Jaguars in field goal range to end the half. With 11 seconds on the clock, Myers nailed a 48-yard field goal to put the Jaguars up 19-7.

Following halftime, the Jaguars defense stayed tight, forcing the Titans offense off the field quickly. Another three and out for the Titans meant the Jaguars got the ball back early in the third quarter.

However, Ivory fumbled on run to start the drive and the Titans recovered at the Jacksonville 26-yard line. The call was reviewed and was confirmed via replay.

In Jacksonville territory, the Titans used the running game to pick up a few yards. Tennessee eventually settled for a 42-yard field goal from kicker Ryan Succop. With 12:25 remaining in the third quarter, the Jaguars led 19-10.

The Jaguars offense benefited from a personal foul on the Titans defense on the next series. Using a mix of run and pass, Bortles helped guide the Jaguars into field goal territory again. Myers attempted a 56-yard field goal and made it with room to spare. The Jaguars led 22-10 with 8:13 remaining in the third quarter.

The Jaguars defense again held the Titans offense to a third and out. Tennessee's punter Brett Kern continued his busy day.

Following the punt, the Jaguars kept attacking down field. Ivory picked up 37 yards on a catch and run play that led the Jaguars into Titans territory. An illegal use of hands penalty on right tackle Jermey Parnell wiped out a big gain by Lee in the redzone. On third and 18 from the 32-yard line, Bortles was forced throw the ball away. The Jaguars settled for a 50-yard field goal from Myers. The Jaguars led 25-10 with 2:59 left in the third quarter.

The Jaguars defense allowed a big gain from the Titans early on the next drive. However, Day made up for his early personal foul penalty with a sack on Mariota. The quarterback was injured on the play and a cart drove him off the field with a lower leg injury. Veteran backup quarterback Matt Cassel took over but the Titans were forced to punt just a few plays later.

The Jaguars were unable to take advantage of the next possession and punted after a few plays.

With field position in their favor, the Titans were able to force their way into Jaguars territory. Cassel relied heavily on the running game to get into the redzone. Cassel eventually hit tight end Delanie Walker for a touchdown. Following an extra point, the Jaguars led 25-17 with 8:42 remaining in the game.

The Jaguars offense wasn't stunted by the Titans score. In fact, it made them push the ball down the field even more. Jacksonville used some trickery in the redzone. Bortles handed off to Lee, who then threw to his quarterback for a 20-yard touchdown. Myers missed the extra point, but the Jaguars led 31-17 with 5:25 left in the game.

Just a few plays later, Jaguars rookie cornerback Jalen Ramsey intercepted a Cassel pass and returned the ball to the end zone. The "pick six" put the Jaguars up by three scores and an extra point gave the home team a 38-17 lead.

The Jaguars were able to hold tight down the stretch, shutting out the Titans in the final five minutes. Jacksonville won 38-17.

Jaguars Player of the Game

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles produced his strongest performance of the season with a 26-of-38 effort for 325 passing yards and a touchdown. Bortles made several big throws to his receivers, taking advantage of some stellar play-calling from offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. His first drive touchdown pass to wide receiver Marqise Lee gave the Jaguars the lead and they never let it go.

Lee later returned the favor with a trick play that saw the wide receiver throw a touchdown to his quarterback.

Jaguars Play of the Game

On the Jaguars' first drive of the game, Bortles hit Lee for a touchdown on a 21-yard completion. The receiver had to adjust for the ball in the air and fell back into the end zone. The score set the tone for the entire game.

Injury Updates

The Jaguars were without running back Denard Robinson (ankle), wide receiver Arrelious Benn (concussion), linebacker Sean Porter (hamstring), defensive tackle Jordan Hill (calf), tight end Neal Sterling (concussion) and wide receiver Allen Hurns (hamstring) due to injury.

The Jaguars lost running back T.J. Yeldon early in the first quarter due to an ankle injury. He did not return.

The Titans were without cornerback Jason McCourty (chest) due to injury.

Tennessee lost starting quarterback Marcus Mariota late in third quarter to ankle injury. He was carted off the field and did not return.

