Jaguars' Week 17 inactives: Three starters sidelined for season finale

Nov 5, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) blocks against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at EverBank Field. Jacksonville defeated Cincinnati 23-7. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matt Stamey, Matt Stamey)

The Jaguars will rest three starters against the Tennessee Titans during Sunday's regular-season finale in Nashville.

Left tackle Cam Robinson (abdomen), nose tackle Abry Jones (back) and wide receiver Marqise Lee (ankle) will miss the final AFC South clash of the season.

Lee was ruled out of the game on Friday. Jones and Robinson were both listed as questionable on the weekly injury report.

Josh Wells will start for Robinson at left tackle, while Dede Westbrook will start for Lee. Nose tackle Marcell Dareus will make his first start of the season in place of Jones.

Jaguars' full inactive list for Week 17:

- WR Marqise Lee

- WR Montay Crockett

- RB Chris Ivory

- OL Chris Reed

- OT Cam Robinson

- OL Will Poehls

- DT Abry Jones

